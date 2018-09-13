Brazil Retail Sales Fell 0.5% in July as Purchases of Furniture Declined

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Retail sales in Brazil fell in July as purchases of furniture and appliances dropped.

Sales fell 0.5% in July from June, and declined 1% from a year earlier, the Brazilian Institute for Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Thursday.

Brazil's gross domestic product is growing at a slow pace, and the expansion was hit by a 10-day truckers strike at the end of May that blocked highways and stopped deliveries from reaching shops and factories.

Sales of furniture and appliances dropped 4.8% in July from June, and purchases of clothing and shoes fell 1% during the period, the IBGE said.

