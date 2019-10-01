Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in Sept. to $2.25 Billion as Imports Increased

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's trade surplus narrowed in September as imports increased, the country's economy ministry said Tuesday.

Brazil posted a surplus of $2.25 billion last month, down from $3.28 in August. Exports of goods and services declined slightly to $18.74 billion, compared with $18.85 billion in August, and imports rose to $16.49 billion, from $15.57 billion in August.

The 12-month result was $50.09 billion, from $53.13 billion a month earlier. Economists surveyed weekly by Brazil's central bank have forecast an annual surplus of $51.7 billion for 2019.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pWall St. tumbles as September factory activity hits 10-year low
RE
02:49pBrexit means Europe not blameless in global trade gloom - Merkel
RE
02:45pECB's Draghi calls for euro zone stimulus to boost investment
RE
02:44pU.S. manufacturing dives to 10-year low as trade tensions weigh
RE
02:43pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : External Affairs Minister's remarks on the topic ‘Preparing for a Different Era ' at Center for Strategic and International Studies, Washington D.C.
PU
02:42pECB needs 'intense discussion' on policy, Germany's Weidman says
RE
02:27pEcuador to leave OPEC in 2020 due to fiscal problems - ministry
RE
02:23pAGC ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA : Construction spending inches higher in august but declines year-to-date as increase in public construction contrasts with mixed private results
PU
02:22pBrazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in Sept. to $2.25 Billion as Imports Increased
DJ
02:16pThere will be a budget this year, says Britain's finance minister Javid
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Chief Operating Officer Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal -- Update
4NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Key Executive Promotions
5BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group