Brazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in Sept. to $2.25 Billion as Imports Increased

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's trade surplus narrowed in September as imports increased, the country's economy ministry said Tuesday.

Brazil posted a surplus of $2.25 billion last month, down from $3.28 in August. Exports of goods and services declined slightly to $18.74 billion, compared with $18.85 billion in August, and imports rose to $16.49 billion, from $15.57 billion in August.

The 12-month result was $50.09 billion, from $53.13 billion a month earlier. Economists surveyed weekly by Brazil's central bank have forecast an annual surplus of $51.7 billion for 2019.

