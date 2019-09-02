Log in
Brazil Trade Surplus Widened in August as Imports, Exports Declined

09/02/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO -- Brazil's trade surplus widened in August as imports fell more than exports, the country's economy ministry said Monday.

Brazil posted a surplus of $3.28 billion last month, up from $2.29 billion in July. Exports of goods and services declined to $18.85 billion in August, compared with $20.05 billion the previous month, and imports fell even more, to $15.57 billion from $17.76 billion in July.

The 12-month result was $53.13 billion, from $52.51 billion as of July. Economists surveyed weekly by Brazil's central bank have forecast an annual surplus of $52.4 billion for 2019.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.87% 4.5892 Delayed Quote.3.89%
