News : Commodities
Brazil Trade Surplus Widened in June to $7.5 Billion as Imports Fell

07/01/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's trade surplus widened in June as imports fell during a month that typically sees strong exports of soybeans.

The country recorded a surplus of $7.5 billion in June, after a surplus of $4.5 billion in May, the economy ministry said Wednesday. Brazilian exports were $17.9 billion last month, unchanged from May, while imports declined to $10.4 billion from $13.4 billion.

Brazil's real has weakened against the dollar in recent months, partly because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, making imports more expensive and exports cheaper. Exports of soybeans are also generally strong in June following the end of the harvest in most parts of the country by April or May.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

