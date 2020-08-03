Log in
Brazil Trade Surplus Widens in July vs. June as Exports Increased

08/03/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's trade surplus widened in July from June as exports increased more than imports, the economy ministry said Monday.

The country recorded a surplus of $8.1 billion in July, after a surplus of $7.5 billion in June. Brazilian exports rose to $19.6 billion last month, from $17.9 billion in June, while imports increased to $11.5 billion from $10.4 billion.

Brazil is a big producer of commodities including soybeans and iron ore, and demand from China for those two products in particular has been strong since the start of the year after the Asian country controlled its outbreak of the coronavirus and permitted businesses to re-open.

Brazilian states and towns began permitting some businesses to re-open in June and July, boosting economic activity and increasing demand for imported goods.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

