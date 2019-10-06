Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brazil: Training Makes Multinational Companies Networks Stronger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2019 | 04:12pm EDT

Representatives and Coordinators of LAC MNC Networks

Representatives and Coordinators of nine Latin American Trade Union Networks on Multinational Companies (MNCs) participated in a three-day training session aimed at strengthening their work in the region. The training was based on the question 'How to build solidarity across borders?' and addressed topics such as communication, globalization, and international trade union action as well as shared the experiences of the various MNC Networks.

The event, which was organized by the BWI and Quimicos ABC Trade Union, an affiliate of BWI in Brazil, brought together trade union delegates from the Latin American Networks of BASF, AkzoNobel, Votorantim, Arauco, Duratex, MRV, Faber-Castell, Ceramist Workers and Dams Sectoral.

During the training, the unions went deeper into the topic of corporate social responsibility and related tools such as the Global Reporting Initiative, Global Compact, OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, UN Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy, International Framework Agreements as well as private certifications such as FSC, ISO 26,000, SA 8000, and OHSAS 18,001.

Representatives of Faber-Castell and BASF companies were also present at the training together with its Networks, in order to share their experience on social dialogue.

Disclaimer

BWI - Building and Wood Worker's International published this content on 06 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2019 20:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:12pBRAZIL : Training Makes Multinational Companies Networks Stronger
PU
08:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : U.S. CPI, Fed Minutes, German Manufacturing Orders
DJ
07:21pFed Confronts Balance-Sheet Decisions to Curb Money-Market Volatility
DJ
06:21pTalks between UAW and GM take 'turn for the worse' - union official
RE
05:44pChina's Riskiest Form of State Borrowing Enjoys a New Boom
DJ
05:42pSHELL NEDERLAND BV : Rotterdam omarmt wetenschap en technologie met Generation Discover festival
PU
03:50pDEUTSCHE POST : Streetscooter to make double digit million euro loss - FAZ
RE
03:45pTRANSCRIPT : Interview With Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren
DJ
03:15pFed Confronts Balance-Sheet Decisions to Curb Money-Market Volatility
DJ
03:15pDim Earnings Outlook Poses Peril For Stocks
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS : China Pulls Out of Giant Iranian Gas Project
2ERICSSON AB : Vodafone tests new network tech in UK in challenge to 'big three' suppliers
3Mercedes-Benz offers subsidies to retrofit older diesel cars in Germany
4BAYER AG : BAYER : says October U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until February
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Correction to Hong Kong Protestors Target Starbucks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group