Brazil: Training Makes Multinational Companies Networks Stronger

Representatives and Coordinators of LAC MNC Networks

Representatives and Coordinators of nine Latin American Trade Union Networks on Multinational Companies (MNCs) participated in a three-day training session aimed at strengthening their work in the region. The training was based on the question 'How to build solidarity across borders?' and addressed topics such as communication, globalization, and international trade union action as well as shared the experiences of the various MNC Networks.

The event, which was organized by the BWI and Quimicos ABC Trade Union, an affiliate of BWI in Brazil, brought together trade union delegates from the Latin American Networks of BASF, AkzoNobel, Votorantim, Arauco, Duratex, MRV, Faber-Castell, Ceramist Workers and Dams Sectoral.

During the training, the unions went deeper into the topic of corporate social responsibility and related tools such as the Global Reporting Initiative, Global Compact, OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, UN Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy, International Framework Agreements as well as private certifications such as FSC, ISO 26,000, SA 8000, and OHSAS 18,001.

Representatives of Faber-Castell and BASF companies were also present at the training together with its Networks, in order to share their experience on social dialogue.