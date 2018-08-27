Log in
Brazil Turns to Current Account Deficit With Interest Payments

08/27/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

By Paulo Trevisani

BRASILIA, Brazil--Brazil posted a wide deficit in its transactions with foreign nations in July, after four consecutive monthly surpluses, due mainly to interest payments, the central bank said Monday.

The country recorded a $4.4 billion current account deficit in July, compared with a $435 million surplus posted in June, the bank said. July's deficit was wider than the $3.4 billion deficit posted in the same month a year ago.

The latest result was influenced by the payment of $2.5 billion in interest on public debt, the central bank said.

The 12-month deficit is now $15 billion, or 0.76% of gross domestic product, compared with $13.9 billion, or 0.7% of GDP, as of June.

Foreign direct investment was $3.9 billion in July, down from $6.5 billion in June, with the 12-month total steady at $64.2 billion, or 3.25% of the GDP, the central bank said.

Economists surveyed weekly by the central bank forecast the current account deficit widening to $17.55 billion by the end of 2018.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

