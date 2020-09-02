Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brazil awards ANVISA status to Biohit for its antigen and antibody Covid-19 test kits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 10:01am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohit Healthcare's antibody and antigen tests for Covid-19 have been awarded ANVISA status, the official stamp of approval from Brazil's Ministry of Health. Biohit's Sars-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibody test and SARS-CoV-2 Antigen quantitative assay kit are now included in the select group of Covid-19 tests of allowed manufacturers of goods in Brazil.  

"Our Biohits test kits had already earned FDA's coveted EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) and now this great news from Brazil. Very exciting," says Dr. James Strader, CEO Bio Testing Supplies, the pandemic division of Avrio Genetics. "

Anvisa certification is granted only to companies that have been proven to maintain good manufacturing practices for health products so Biohit's approval by ANVISA means it meets the standards of Brazilian Class III vitro diagnostic products across the board. "It adds up to a blanket approval from the Brazilian government," says Strader.

"In their selection process, Brazil started with products already on the EUA authorization list and went from there, so selecting Biohit as only one of three companies to get the ANVISA é enorme…is huge," says Frederick M. Schaffer M.D., Board certified Immunologist, formerly an Associate Professor at the Medical University of South Carolina.    

The Sars-Cov-2 Antigen test shows who has or does not have active Covid-19 while Biohit's Sars-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Antibody Test Kit, a rapid laminar flow assay (LFA) that typically delivers results within 15 minutes, identifies those who have already had the virus and have thus acquired antibodies. When evaluated by the FDA, this test was shown to have a very high IgM and IgG sensitivity as well as a very high specificity. "This is important as it shows who may have possible immunity and thus a potential green light to resume their daily life," explains Schaffer 

With a population of close to 210 million—Brazil has about 2/3 the number of people in the U.S.—there is a lot of testing to be done. Biohit's ANVISA status will make it possible for these tests to play an important role in combating Covid-19 in this country. 

"Fortunately we have several million Biohit test kits in the pipeline ready to be shipped by Bio Testing Supplies, a 'go to' company that also sells other diagnostic testing supplies including personal protective equipment (PPE)," adds Dr. Strader.

For more information and to order the Biohit test kit contact: biotestingsupplies.com

Media contact: press@biotestingsupplies.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brazil-awards-anvisa-status-to-biohit-for-its-antigen-and-antibody-covid-19-test-kits-301122476.html

SOURCE Bio Testing Supplies


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:17aCARNIVAL CORPORATION : & plc Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
AQ
10:17aHYATT HOTELS : Regency Sofia Officially Opens; The newly built hotel marks 's debut in Bulgaria
AQ
10:17aNOVARTIS : New collaboration between Novartis and Africa Medical Supplies Platform to facilitate supply of COVID-19 related medicines
AQ
10:17aRED WHITE & BLOOM BRANDS : IIROC Trade Resumption - RWB
AQ
10:17aBioSig to Host Conference Call on September 15, 2020 to Discuss Unblinding of PURE EP Human Data
GL
10:16aALLOVIR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aLOWE : Pledges $1 Million To Support American Red Cross Disaster Relief And Other Local Response Efforts In Wake Of Hurricane Laura
AQ
10:16aJ C PENNEY : JCPenney Surprises Students with Virtual Shaquille O'Neal Mentoring Session; Back-to-School 'Ready for Anything Challenge' Offers Inspiration, Provides $20,000 in Gift Cards
AQ
10:16aGENERAL MILLS : to Webcast Presentation at 2020 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 9, 2020
AQ
10:16aALBERTSONS COMPANIE : ' Nourishing Neighbors launches major fundraising drive to provide healthy breakfasts for children in need
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group