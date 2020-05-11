Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brazil chicken exports fall yet prospects good due to China, halal market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 06:11pm EDT

Brazilian chicken export volumes fell in April as excessive holidays affected shipment flows, meat group ABPA said on Monday, yet demand from China and key markets in the Middle East suggest prospects remain good.

Last month, Brazil exported 343,300 tonnes of chicken, down 4.7%. Between January and April, the country exported 1.36 million tonnes of chicken, up 5.1% by volume, ABPA figures showed.

"In addition to the expected increase in sales to China, there was a considerable increase in exports to destinations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East," said ABPA President Francisco Turra. By telephone, Turra explained a drop in sales in April was a one-off issue caused by the number of holidays in the month that reduced working days for boarding.

China, he said, has been increasing imports of Brazilian chicken since January, and responded for around 18% of the total chicken exported by Brazil. Because China's attempt to grow its own production was not immediately successful, they should continue to rely on Brazil for meat.

"They got off to a good start, but soon after that came a new outbreak of avian flu and the coronavirus pandemic," Turra said, adding this limited China's own supplies of chicken meat.

The Arab countries, which import halal products made under Muslim dietary standards, also tried to boost domestic production to be able to import less. ABPA data show that in April Saudi Arabia purchased 34,600 tonnes of chicken from Brazil, down 11%. The country is the third-largest buyer of Brazilian protein.

However, demand from Saudi Arabia will tend to remain strong, as the country's decision to substitute imports with locally produced meat will likely be delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tamer Mansour, general secretary for the Arab-Brazil Chamber.

According to Mansour, over the past two weeks Arab importers started to agree to more purchases of Brazilian chicken in order to guarantee food security for the people.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:35pTENARIS : to adjust workforce at Bay City, TX, seamless plant
PU
06:19pOil falls on fears of second coronavirus wave
RE
06:17pOil falls on fears of second coronavirus wave
RE
06:11pBrazil chicken exports fall yet prospects good due to China, halal market
RE
06:10pNATIONAL COTTON COUNCIL OF AMERICA : Response to KSU Study
PU
05:49pNasdaq climbs for 6th day in a row
RE
05:44pBitcoin undergoes third 'halving', falls vs U.S. dollar
RE
05:25pTrump says not in favor of reopening China trade deal
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TMX GROUP LIMITED : TMX : Reports Results for First Quarter 2020
2COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Avocado Oil Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits of Avocado Oil to Bo..
3How Data Analytics in Clinical Trial is Changing the Dynamics of Pharma Industry | A Quantzig Success Story
4THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC. : THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC. : to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders Via Live Webc..
5COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Organic Skincare Products Market 2020-2024 | Shift Towards Green Co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group