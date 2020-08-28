Brazil environment ministry says to stop fighting deforestation, VP denies it

(New throughout, adds denial by vice president, adds context)
BRASILIA/POCONÉ, Brazil, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's
Environment Ministry said on Friday it would cease fighting
deforestation due to a lack of funds, but Vice President
Hamilton Mourão quickly denied the statement saying "that's not
going to happen."
The competing statements come amid rising deforestation and
growing criticism of Brazil's environmental policy from
environmental groups as well as international investors.
Many investors have threatened to pull out of the country if
the government does not better protect the Amazon region, where
preliminary government data shows deforestation has risen nearly
35% over the 12 months through July.
In 2019, an area about the size of Lebanon was cleared from
the world's largest rainforest, a vital bulwark against climate
change.
On Friday afternoon, the Environment Ministry released a
surprise statement explaining it did not have enough money to
continue combating deforestation and fires.
The ministry cited a decision by Brazil's Federal Budget
Secretariat (SOF), to block certain funds that had been
allocated to the Environment Ministry's enforcement arm Ibama
and parks service ICMBio. The ministry said the SOF's move
ultimately came from the office of the Chief of Staff for
right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.
Mourão, who Bolsonaro has put in charge of Brazil's Amazon
response, quickly denied that the funds had been pulled. He
accused Environment Minister Ricardo Salles of "jumping the
gun."
"The minister jumped the gun, and that's not going to
happen," he told journalists in Brasilia. "There will not be a
blockage of 60 million reais ($11.1 million) dedicated to Ibama
and ICMBio."
Mourão said the government was looking to take money out of
almost every ministry to fund emergency aid payments Brazilians
are receiving during the economic downturn brought about by the
novel coronavirus pandemic. He said the Environment Ministry's
announcement was based on an unfinalized planning document.
The Economy Ministry, Government Secretary's Office and the
Chief of Staff's office did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Three Ibama sources said the move came as a surprise,
particularly distressing as September tends to be the worst
month for forest fires, which are often started artificially by
ranchers looking to clear land.
"I'm waiting and distressed: the worst month (for fires)
starts on Tuesday," said one of the sources, who requested
anonymity as he was not permitted to speak to media.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Jake Spring; Additional
reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by
Sandra Maler, Stephen Eisenhammer and David Gregorio)