Brazil, reversing course, says will keep fighting Amazon deforestation

BRASILIA/POCONÉ, Brazil, Aug 28 (Reuters) - In a dramatic
u-turn, Brazil's Environment Ministry said on Friday it would
continue to fight deforestation, reversing its position after
saying hours earlier that it could not afford to continue
enforcement efforts in the Amazon.
The ministry, through its enforcement arm Ibama and its
parks service ICMBio, plays a vital role in combating
deforestation with teams deployed on frequently dangerous
missions to catch illegal loggers and miners in the world's
largest rainforest.
So the original announcement on Friday afternoon that it
would cease all operations from Monday came as a shock,
especially amid rising deforestation and growing criticism of
Brazil's environmental policy from environmental groups as well
as international investors. Last year an area about the size of
Lebanon was cleared in the Amazon.
The ministry cited a decision by Brazil's Federal Budget
Secretariat (SOF), to block certain funds that had been
allocated to Ibama and ICMBio. The ministry said the SOF's move
ultimately was ordered by the office of the chief of staff for
right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.
But Vice President Hamilton Mourão, who Bolsonaro has put in
charge of Brazil's Amazon response, quickly denied the funds had
been pulled. He accused Environment Minister Ricardo Salles of
"jumping the gun."
"The minister jumped the gun, and that's not going to
happen," he told journalists in Brasilia. "There will not be a
blockage of 60 million reais ($11.1 million) dedicated to Ibama
and ICMBio."
Mourão said the government was looking to take money out of
almost every ministry to fund emergency aid payments Brazilians
are receiving during the economic downturn brought about by the
novel coronavirus pandemic. He said the Environment Ministry's
announcement was based on an unfinalized planning document.
Later in the evening, the Environment Ministry officially
reversed course.
"The Environment Ministry discloses that Ibama and ICMBio
resources were unblocked this afternoon and, as a result,
operations to combat illegal deforestation will continue
normally," it said.
