Brazil's Bolsonaro says Mercosur will soon sign EU trade deal

Speaking in Buenos Aires, Bolsonaro also asked Argentine voters to remain rational when voting in this year's presidential election, saying nobody wanted "new Venezuelas" in the region - a thinly veiled dig aimed at former leftist President Cristina Kirchner.

In a Facebook Live transmission later on Thursday, Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that closer ties between Brazil and Argentina were going to revitalize Mercosur, a group that Bolsonaro and others in his government have long criticized as an ideologically charged impediment to regional growth.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Phil Berlowitz)