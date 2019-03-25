Log in
Brazil's Current Account Deficit Narrowed In February, Says Central Bank

03/25/2019 | 10:01am EDT

By Paulo Trevisani

BRASILIA--Brazil recorded a $1.1 billion current-account deficit in February, narrower than the $6.5 billion shortfall it had in January, the country's central bank said Monday.

The 12-month current-account deficit reached 13.9 billion in February, equal to 0.74% of gross domestic product, down from January's $14.8 billion deficit, or 0.78% of GDP, the bank said.

The central bank said the result stems in part from a strong trade surplus as exports in February fell less than imports versus a year earlier.

Net foreign direct investment reached $8.4 billion in February, up from $5.9 billion in January, the bank said. Over the 12 months through February, FDI rose to $89.5 billion, from $85.8 billion until the month before.

Brazilian economists surveyed weekly by the central bank forecast the yearly current-account deficit widening to $26 billion by the end of 2019, with a $50.5 billion annual trade surplus and $81 billion in FDI.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

