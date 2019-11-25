Log in
Brazil's Current Account Deficit Widened in October

11/25/2019 | 08:05am EST

By Paulo Trevisani

BRASILIA--Brazil's current-account deficit widened in October to $7.9 billion, compared to $3.5 billion deficit reported in September, as the country's yearly trade surplus shrunk, the central bank said Monday.

The 12-month current-account deficit was $54.8 billion through October, or 3% of gross domestic product, versus a revised $48.9 billion, or 2.67% of GDP, through the month before.

In October 2018, Brazil recorded a revised current-account deficit of $2 billion. The country posted a $5.3 billion trade surplus back then, excluding services, and a much smaller $490 million surplus last month.

Brazil's cash-strapped government is struggling to jump-start an economy forecast to grow less than 1% this year. Efforts to open the nation to foreign trade have been offset by a global slowdown and a deep economic crisis in neighboring Argentina, one of Brazil's largest importers.

The currency has also suffered. The Brazilian real traded at 4.20 per dollar at opening on Monday, much weaker than 3.67 per dollar in May, its strongest closing this year.

In October, net foreign direct investment in Brazil was little changed at $6.8 billion from the $6.3 billion reported in September, the bank said. FDI totaled $79.5 billion in the 12 months through October, the bank said, compared with $70.4 billion in the previous 12-month report.

Brazilian economists surveyed weekly by the central bank forecast the yearly current-account deficit to end 2019 at $35 billion, with a $46.40 billion annual trade surplus and $80 billion in FDI.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.10% 65.823 Delayed Quote.52.66%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.23% 4.6313 Delayed Quote.4.55%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.03% 59.78 Delayed Quote.58.91%
US DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (USD/BRL) 0.29% 4.2065 Delayed Quote.8.14%
