Brazil's Economy Expands in Second Quarter

By Paulo Trevisani

BRASILIA -- Brazil's economy expanded in the second three months of the year, led by the industrial sector, cooling down fears of recession.

The positive reading comes as a major pension overhaul advances faster than expected in Congress and the government pushes a trade-liberalization, pro-business agenda. Brazil's central bank also has recently reduced borrowing costs and indicated new cuts are coming up.

Brazil's gross domestic product expanded 0.4% in the second quarter from the previous quarter, and grew 1% from a year earlier, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Thursday.

In the first quarter, GDP had shrunk 0.2% from the previous quarter, and had grown 0.5% from a year earlier.

"This is a very positive surprise that will lead to a review of our projections," said economist Andre Perfeito, of the São Paulo brokerage firm Necton. Mr. Perfeito had been expecting a quarterly contraction.

Brazil's total industrial output rose 0.7% in the period, while gross fixed capital formation, a measure of investment, rose 3.2%.

Family spending increased 0.3% in the quarter from the previous three months and government spending fell 1%.

In the latest version of a central bank weakly pool with economists, released Monday, the median GDP growth forecast for this year was 0.8%

