Brazil's Leader Is Tripped Up by His Own Resolve -- Update

By Paulo Trevisani and Samantha Pearson

BRASÍLIA -- Brazilians elected former army captain Jair Bolsonaro as their president on his resolute oath to end a political culture of kickbacks and backroom wheeling and dealing.

Three months into his term, with his country's economy struggling to recover from a punishing recession, many of his supporters are wishing he would learn to compromise.

Mr. Bolsonaro is struggling to get his economic recovery plan through a political system that lends itself to the kind of murky horse-trading and corruption he vowed to abolish.

His administration, trying to build a majority in congress to approve a vital pension-system overhaul, has been delayed by feuds with the leaders of an alphabet soup of small parties that demand jobs in exchange for votes.

Some of Mr. Bolsonaro's critics say he needs to do more, beyond the legislation, to aid the economy and fight crime, another priority in a country plagued by more than 60,000 homicides a year.

Lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia, who is a member of the ruling coalition and would play a vital role in approving the president's reforms, said Wednesday that Brazilians have been "waiting for the government to start to function."

"There are 12 million people unemployed, 15 million living below the poverty line, the government's investment capacity is shrinking, 60,000 murders," said Mr. Maia. "And he keeps pretending he is governing."

Brazil's currency sank near a six-month low this week over worries that the pension reform would be delayed and watered-down. Sinking, too, are the president's approval ratings. Only a third of Brazilians now approve of his administration, down from about half after he took office Jan. 1, according to a survey this month by pollster Ibope.

Mr. Bolsonaro says he isn't the one who needs to change his ways. "Some people aren't used to the new way of doing politics," he defiantly said on a trip to Chile last week.

Swept into office as the antiestablishment antidote to Brazil's once-powerful left-wing Workers' Party, the right-wing leader vowed to steer clear of the practices that helped land two of his predecessors in jail. Instead of doling out top jobs to parties in exchange for their votes in congress, he appointed a handful of army generals and technocrats to his cabinet, while bringing on his three eldest sons as unofficial advisers.

"The old way of doing politics didn't work out -- just look where the ex-presidents are," Mr. Bolsonaro said in Chile, pointing to the criminal investigations of former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has been in prison for a year, and Michel Temer, who was charged this week with corruption. Both men deny wrongdoing.

However legitimate Mr. Bolsonaro's political experiment may be, the Brazilian economy can't get help soon enough.

Since 2014, the government has been borrowing to cover expenses, pushing public debt to nearly 80% of total output. Previous presidents have tried -- and failed -- to fix the main culprit: an insolvent pension system that allows many public servants to retire in their mid-50s on full salaries.

With pension spending now taking up about 44% of the federal budget, many economists see Mr. Bolsonaro's pension-reform bill as the last hope to avert a financial crisis in Latin America's biggest economy.

Last month, Mr. Bolsonaro's administration presented a bill that would impose a minimum retirement age and raise contributions, saving the country about $270 billion over the next decade according to government calculations.

For the bill to pass, Mr. Bolsonaro needs to secure the support of more than three-fifths of votes in both houses of congress. Investors are skeptical that he will succeed.

"At this particular junction I think it's important to be in more liquid instruments in Brazil," said Jim Barrineau, head of emerging-market debt at Schroders PLC, a London-based wealth and asset manager. "If the pension reform passes, it all will go very well, but if it gets delayed we want to be able to sell off and reassess."

The obstacle to passage rests in the political system itself. The federal government in Brasília controls most public funding, even in far-flung states. Federal lawmakers from 28 political parties, most with no ideology, demand jobs or funds for projects back home to aid their re-election. Presidents traditionally hand out those perks to the nearly 600 congressmen in return for their support.

For generations the trade-off has been used by presidents to form a majority in congress that would allow them to govern Brazil. But many Brazilians revile the system for the kickbacks and bribery schemes it has generated, as became public with the vast Car Wash corruption investigation that since 2014 led to the jailing of powerful lawmakers and captains of industry.

Marcos Agnelo, a 60-year-old real-estate agent in Brasília who voted for Mr. Bolsonaro, remains suspicious of even legal forms of negotiations in congress.

"If something fails to get done because Bolsonaro didn't abide by lawmakers' demands, it's fine," said Mr. Agnelo. "He was elected to put an end to pork."

Mr. Bolsonaro, who after leaving the army spent 27 years as a congressman on the fringes of national politics, was propelled to power by social media partly on his reputation of being an outsider.

But now, even some allies are calling for him to negotiate.

"We need more dialogue," said Waldir de Oliveira, whip of Mr. Bolsonaro's party in the Lower House. "That's the only way to get pension reform approved."

In Brazil, history has shown that a president can survive without the support of the people -- as Mr. Bolsonaro's unpopular predecessor Mr. Temer did -- but not without the support of Congress.

"Talking to Congress isn't corruption," said Thiago de Aragão of Arko Advice, a political consulting firm in Brasília. "On the contrary, one needs to talk to lawmakers when bribing them is not an option."

