Brazil's New Government Presents Pension-Overhaul Proposal to Congress -- Update

By Jeffrey T. Lewis and Paulo Trevisani

SÃO PAULO -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro delivered to Congress on Wednesday a long-awaited proposal for overhauling the country's insolvent pension system, beginning a process economists say could determine whether his administration manages to propel growth or lets Latin America's largest economy slide into decay.

The plan would save the government 1.07 trillion reais ($289.5 billion) over 10 years, according to the Economy Ministry.

Mr. Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes have promised to get the government's dire financial situation back in order, starting with the generous pension system, which currently allows some Brazilians to retire before age 50. The system's deficit is expected to reach 218 billion reais this year, out of total government spending projected at 1.44 trillion reais.

"If there's no change to the pension system, it would be catastrophic for Brazil," said Carlos Heitor Campani, a professor at the COPPEAD Graduate School of Business in Rio de Janeiro. "The pension system's deficit would grow every year. The only way to pay would be by printing money, and we'd end up like Venezuela."

Opposition politicians on the left criticized the plan as unfair to the poor and elderly. "It's cowardly, and we will fight it," said Marcelo Freixo, a member of Congress who belongs to the Socialism and Liberty Party.

The delivery of the proposal to Congress launched a process that analysts say could last until the end of the year. The reform requires a constitutional amendment, and the negotiations could be complicated by Mr. Bolsonaro's recent political problems. Just since his Jan. 1 inauguration, controversies over questionable campaign tactics by his political party and finances of his son have threatened to distract the government's reform effort.

Getting the plan approved by Congress will test the young administration's political strength, and lawmakers' wrangling to pass it will likely reduce the amount of money the pension plan is designed to save, some analysts say.

A reform that aims to save between 500 billion reais to 700 billion reais won't solve all of Brazil's pension-system problems, but it would be a positive step forward, according to Alberto Ramos, an economist at Goldman Sachs in New York. The plan proposed on Wednesday would provide a longer-lasting solution, he said.

Voters seem to be ready for reforms, with 64% of 1,000 people surveyed on Feb. 11-13 agreeing that a pension overhaul is necessary. The survey, carried out by the Ipespe polling company for brokerage XP Investimentos, has shown support for change remaining above 60% in each of the past four months.

Mr. Bolsonaro has received strong support from investors after he made pension reform one of his main themes during the October general election, and his party's representation in Congress subsequently jumped. That support helped legitimize the outspoken, right-wing former congressman, who before the election was better known for backing the country's former military dictatorship.

"After years of debate, this is a subject that's now ripe in our society, " said Luiz Fernando Figueiredo, chief executive and founder of Maua Investimentos and a former director of Brazil's central bank. "It was part of the campaign that elected the current administration and Congress."

The government's proposal would raise the minimum retirement age for women from 60 to 62, leave the minimum retirement age for men at 65 and increase the minimum number of years workers would have to contribute to the system from 15 to 20.

The changes would eliminate an option to retire based only on the number of years workers contributed to the pension system, which currently lets women retire after 30 years of contributions and men after 35 years, regardless of their age.

The proposal also offers workers the option of switching their contributions to individual investment accounts managed by either public or private entities that will be overseen by a regulator. That option would include a guaranteed monthly payout equal to Brazil's minimum wage to protect retirees who were unable to contribute enough on their own.

Brazil's government employees are particularly favored by the current system. In the private sector, retirees get an average 1,300 reais a month from the public social-security system, which is usually their only source of income, while in public service the figure in some cases could reach 50,000 reais a month or more.

Private-sector workers are also more likely to retire later, in their mid-60s, experts say, while government employees often start collecting their fatter payouts earlier and switch to working for private corporations to boost their income.

Brazil's military, police and firefighters have different retirement rules from the general population, and the current proposal doesn't cover their system. Government officials have said they would present a separate plan for them in a month. Those changes will add another 92 billion reais in savings over 10 years, according to the Economy Ministry's estimates.

Politicians, who currently have a separate system, will be affected by the pension reform as well. Under the proposal presented on Wednesday, the minimum retirement age for elected officials will be raised from 60 to 65, and those who are elected after its passage will immediately be enrolled in the same system as most Brazilians.

Brazil's population was much younger when the system was designed, but as the number of retirees has increased faster than the number of workers, experts say that the payouts have become unsustainable and that the demographic situation will only deteriorate in coming years.

There are currently almost 21 million people older than 65 in Brazil, or about 10% of the country's population. By 2060, the number of people over that age will reach more than 58 million, or an estimated 25.5% of the population, according to the Economy Ministry.

--Luciana Magalhaes and Samantha Pearson contributed to this article.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com and Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com