Brazil's Trade Surplus Widened in February to $3.7 Billion

03/01/2019 | 02:08pm EST

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's trade surplus widened in February as imports shrank more than exports, the country's economy ministry said Friday.

Brazil posted a surplus of $3.7 billion last month, up from $2.2 billion in January. The country exported $16.3 billion worth of goods and services in February, compared with exports of $18.6 billion the previous month. Imports declined to $12.6 billion from $16.4 billion.

Brazil's sluggish economic growth and high unemployment have damped demand for imports, while the country's biggest exports, iron ore and soybeans, are still much sought after in China, where the economy is expanding much faster.

Economists expect Brazil's economy to accelerate this year, which could boost demand for imports as employment and investment increase.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

