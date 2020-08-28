Log in
Brazil's govt posts primary budget deficit of 87.8 bln reais in July -treasury

08/28/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government reported a primary budget deficit of 87.8 billion reais ($16.1 billion) in July, the Treasury said on Friday, as the COVID-19 crisis continued to depress tax revenues and fuel heavy emergency spending.

It was less than the 96.8 billion reais deficit economists in a Reuters poll had predicted, and took the shortfall excluding interest payments in the first seven months of the year to 505.2 billion reais, Treasury said, compared with a 35.2 billion reais deficit a year ago.

($1 = 5.45 reais) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

