Brazil's govt posts primary budget deficit of 87.8 bln reais in July -treasury

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government
reported a primary budget deficit of 87.8 billion reais ($16.1
billion) in July, the Treasury said on Friday, as the COVID-19
crisis continued to depress tax revenues and fuel heavy
emergency spending.
It was less than the 96.8 billion reais deficit economists
in a Reuters poll had predicted, and took the shortfall
excluding interest payments in the first seven months of the
year to 505.2 billion reais, Treasury said, compared with a 35.2
billion reais deficit a year ago.
($1 = 5.45 reais)
