Brazil to Provide Small, Medium Businesses BRL40 Billion Credits for Salaries

03/27/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's government announced Friday a 40 billion real ($7.8 billion), two-month program to offer the country's small- and medium-sized companies credits to help pay their employees' salaries while many businesses are shut down by efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The government will provide 85% of the money for the program, and the rest will come from the country's banking sector, according to Robero Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank of Brazil. The credit lines have the potential to aid as many as 1.4 million businesses and 12.2 million people, Mr. Campos Neto said.

Economists expect Brazil's and the rest of Latin America's economies to sharply slow as governments ask residents to practice social distancing by staying home from work and out of stores and shopping centers.

"Activity is expected to hit a wall and face a sudden stop" in the second quarter of this year, and gross domestic product is expected to shrink across the region this year, economists at Goldman Sachs said Friday.

The Brazilian program to help businesses pay salaries will supply 20 billion reais per month over the next two months, and employers accepting the credits won't be permitted to lay off workers during those two months. Businesses with annual revenue of 360,000 reais to 10 million reais will be eligible for the credit lines.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

