Brazil wants compensation, may retaliate against EU steel duties

The government has also notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it may adopt its own countermeasures to "rebalance" trade following the EU's actions, according to a joint statement from the foreign, economy and agriculture ministries.

On Feb. 1, the EU announced limits on steel imports in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's metals tariffs. The tariffs establish limits and quotas for major exporting countries including China, India, Russia and many others.

"The Brazilian government remains open to dialogue with the European Union in order to seek the best way to address these issues," the statement said.

"It also reiterates its willingness to continue defending the interests of Brazilian producers and exporters with every effort."

