Brazilian House speaker predicts pension reform vote on Tuesday

After a meeting with Congressional leaders on Saturday in Brasilia, Maia said he will begin discussing the bill with party leaders on Monday and expects voting to begin late on Tuesday.

The pension reform, which will need to amend Brazil´s constitution, needs at least 308 votes in two voting rounds, equivalent to three fifths of representatives in the lower House.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has estimated that the plan to overhaul Brazil's social security system could save as much as 3 trillion reais over 20 years.

(Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Maria Carolina Marcello