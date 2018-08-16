Brazilians Denounce Their Leader, But Economists Offer Praise

By Paulo Trevisani

BRASÍLIA -- Brazil's president, Michel Temer, has been called a coup plotter, charged with corruption and is highly unpopular with voters.

But as Mr. Temer prepares to leave politics after national elections in October, many economists credit him with taming his country's high inflation, reviving private investment with business-friendly policies and pulling the country out of a steep recession.

There's still plenty of unfinished business. During his two years in office, he failed to make dents in a huge budget shortfall and national debt load, nor accomplish a key goal -- reforming a pension system that eats up nearly half of Brazil's budget.

"It's an important issue for the nation," Mr. Temer told The Wall Street Journal in an interview. "Candidates should be talking more about it."

Many Brazilians view Mr. Temer with suspicion. The 77-year-old former vice president came to power in 2016 after Congress removed President Dilma Rousseff on charges of mishandling the budget. Many accuse him of orchestrating her ouster, an accusation he denies.

His image was further tarnished in 2017, when as president he appeared to endorse the payment of hush money to a jailed lawmaker in a recording leaked to the press. He denied the ensuing charges of corruption and avoided a trial during his term.

Still, 82% of Brazilians disapprove of his governance, according to a recent Datafolha poll.

"Temer is so bad," said Djanira da Hora, a 64-year-old retiree who sells homemade sweets on the streets of Brasília, the capital. "There is nobody you can trust in the government."

Many of those who track Brazil's economy assess his reign more positively than most ordinary Brazilians.

Mr. Temer's economic team, led by retired banker Henrique Meirelles, cut red tape, reigned in spending and took steps to boost business confidence and spark new investing after it had plummeted under Ms. Rousseff, many economists say.

Many of the changes were opposed by unions and the powerful leftist Workers' Party of Ms. Rousseff and her predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. But they helped set the stage for the first economic growth in 24 months. The economy is projected to grow 1.5% this year.

"Temer made policy changes that stopped the bleeding caused by the recession," said economist Monica de Bolle of the Peterson Institute, a Washington think tank. "It helped the economy muddle through the crisis."

The team cut inflation from 9% when Mr. Temer took office to 3% last year, the lowest since 1998, helping to alleviate the strain on household budgets. In a country beset by budget overruns and high public debt, his administration won constitutional approval limiting government spending for the first time.

Mr. Temer also cobbled together the legislative backing to loosen labor law restrictions, leading to a 25% drop in job-related lawsuits. His administration opened up a moribund oil sector to foreign investment, auctioning deep-water oil fields that won the government a nearly $2 billion signing bonus.

Under his watch, Brazil's central bank trimmed its main interest rate to a 6.5% historic low from 14.25% two years ago.

"Given the circumstances and the state of public finances there were some solid advances," said Geert Aalbers, a senior analyst at Control Risks, a global risk consultancy.

Obscure for most of his career, Mr. Temer in 2105 made a series of business-friendly proposals as vice president that ran squarely against his boss's program. Congress removed President Rousseff from power a year later and installed Mr. Temer.

Then in 2017, a prominent industrialist secretly taped Mr. Temer appearing to endorse the hush money, prompting the attorney general to press corruption and money laundering charges against him. The president lobbied Congress to shelve the proceedings.

But the scandal consumed Brazil much of last year, contributing to Mr. Temer's failure to overhaul the pension system amid a lack of political support.

In the interview, Mr. Temer denied wrongdoing and called the accusations part of "a plot meticulously organized to derail pension reform." He has offered no evidence of his assertions.

"I want to be remembered as a reformist," Mr. Temer said. "I don't want to leave with the stigma of immorality on my shoulders."

The challenges for Brazil remain sizable: The government struggles to tame a gaping budget shortfall equal to 7% of gross domestic product and a debt load equivalent to 77% of output.

"Looking at the brief Temer administration, what it really tried to do was to fix the fiscal problem," said UBS economist Tony Volpon. But the "fiscal situation is extremely bad" and the next leader "will have to keep making adjustments to avoid total disaster."

Most economists, and Mr. Temer himself, agree that the new president must address a pension system that permits some government workers to retire in their 40s with a full salary for life.

The electoral landscape is still fluid, with the most popular choice, Mr. da Silva, barred from running, and other candidates distancing themselves from Mr. Temer.

Mr. Temer, who will leave office when his successor arrives on Jan. 1., expects to face corruption charges he says are likely to be revived when he's a private citizen. He is also writing a book.

"It will be fiction but based on real-life characters" from his years in power, he said. "I already have them all in my mind."

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com