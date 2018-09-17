Brazos Private Equity Partners Announces Sale of BlackHawk Industrial

Brazos Private Equity Partners, LLC, a Dallas-based private equity firm,
today announced the sale of BlackHawk Industrial Distribution, Inc.
(“BlackHawk” or the “Company”), the leading independent value-added
industrial distributor of cutting tools, abrasives, and MRO products, to
Snow Phipps Group, LLC. Financial terms of the transaction were not
disclosed.
Based in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, BlackHawk was founded by Brazos
Partners in 2010 in conjunction with Bill Scheller, former CEO and
President of ORS Nasco, Inc., and has grown through 14 strategic
acquisitions to one of the top 30 North American industrial
distributors. The Company has a national footprint that includes
locations across North America and offers a portfolio of over one
million SKUs, as well as supply chain and value-added manufacturing
services. BlackHawk offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in
mission-critical, consumable applications and provides a consultative,
partnership approach with deep technical product expertise to drive
value for customers.
“We could not be more pleased with the success of BlackHawk,” said
Randall Fojtasek, current Managing Partner of CenterOak Partners and
former Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Brazos. “We have a long track record of
investing in specialty distribution businesses across numerous end
markets and this transaction represents the successful execution of our
investment thesis in the industrial distribution space. While completing
five platform and 15 add-on investments for CenterOak, our team has also
worked tirelessly to build BlackHawk and maximize value for our
partners. We are thrilled with the outcome for our investors and for the
management team, and we wish them continued success.”
Bill Scheller, former BlackHawk CEO and current CenterOak Operating
Partner, added, “It has been an incredible run with the team and I have
truly enjoyed the partnership, leveraging their expertise in the space
to generate value for shareholders. BlackHawk has built a leading market
position over the last eight years, and we wish the current CEO John
Mark and his team success as they focus on the continued growth of the
business.”
“We have completed two successful investments and exits alongside Bill
Scheller in the industrial distribution space and look forward to
working with Bill on a third distribution opportunity at CenterOak
Partners,” added Randall Fojtasek.
Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
served as legal advisor to Brazos Partners in connection with the sale.
About Brazos Private Equity Partners, LLC
Brazos Private
Equity Partners is a Dallas-based private equity firm that has managed
investment funds through three vehicles with approximately $1.4 billion
of equity capital since inception.
About CenterOak Partners, LLC
CenterOak Partners LLC was
founded by former partners of Brazos Private Equity Partners and closed
its inaugural fund, CenterOak Equity Fund I, L.P. at its hard cap of
$420 million in July 2016. CenterOak is focused on making
control-oriented investments in middle market companies organized or
operating in the United States. The Firm specializes in three key
industry sectors: Industrial Growth, Consumer, and Business Services.
Based in Dallas, Texas, the investment and portfolio management team has
a strong historical track record creating significant value through
operational improvement. CenterOak’s senior leaders have completed over
100 acquisitions representing more than $3.3 billion in transaction
value across current and predecessor funds. For additional information,
please visit www.centeroakpartners.com.
About BlackHawk Industrial Distribution, Inc.
BlackHawk is
the leading independent value-added industrial distributor of cutting
tools, abrasives, and MRO products in the U.S. BlackHawk’s value-added
manufacturing services such as custom tool fabrication, fluids services,
pumps & services and tool reconditioning as well as supply chain
solutions allows customers to achieve optimal performance at their
facilities. BlackHawk is headquartered in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. For
more information, please visit https://www.bhid.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005378/en/