Breach Inlet Capital Sends Letter to Board of Aimia Inc.

April 4, 2019
Members of the Board of Directors
Aimia Inc.
525 Viger Avenue
West, Suite 1000
Montreal, QC H2Z 0B2
Dear Members of the Board:
Breach Inlet Capital, LP (“Breach Inlet”) owns ~1.2mm shares of Aimia
Inc. (the “Company” or “AIM”). Based on its 2018 Proxy, our stake is
more than eight times greater than the cumulative shares (including
DSUs) held by AIM’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) excluding Philip
Mittleman. We also have a history of constructively engaging boards to
create shareholder value. As a recent example, we delivered a private
letter to the Board on March 14th recommending AIM
immediately enact a Substantial Issuer Bid (“SIB”). Two weeks later, the
Board announced a SIB as a component of AIM’s new “Consolidator Strategy”1.
We remain steadfast in our belief that AIM trades for a substantial
discount to the Company’s Net Asset Value (“NAV”), which we estimate is
at least C$7 per share2 or ~80% higher than AIM’s current
price. Despite numerous corporate developments in the past nine months,
the gap between AIM’s trading price and estimated NAV is not shrinking.
For example, we found it unprecedented that AIM announced plans to
repurchase ~25% of its common shares, yet its share price is only up
~3%. We are increasingly convinced that AIM’s share price does not
reflect NAV because shareholders are concerned about the following:
1. The Board is still dominated by Directors who oversaw
value-destruction.
We are encouraged by the retirements of Bob
Brown and Roman Doroniuk. However, four of AIM’s seven remaining
Directors have been on the Board since 2017. We believe these directors
(Bill McEwan, Chris Kreidler, Emma Griffin, and Thomas Gardner,
collectively “Legacy Directors”) were complicit in a strategy that
destroyed enormous shareholder value. More specifically, AIM received:
(1) negative net cash proceeds with the sale of a cash flow-generating
business in Nectar and (2) less than 2x EBITDA for the sale of Aeroplan3.
Perhaps this value-destruction should not be surprising, as the Legacy
Directors do not appear aligned with shareholders. As evidence, the
Legacy Directors own ZERO common shares and only ~130K DSUs worth, in
the aggregate, a measly ~C$500k according to AIM’s 2018 Proxy. In other
words, the Legacy Directors have invested NONE of their personal capital
in the Company. Until the Board’s composition shifts further away from
the Legacy Directors, investors will likely struggle to gain conviction
in the Company.
2. 2019 Board changes do not include any new Director nominees.
We
believe the Board is not capitalizing on an opportunity to add
Directors. Since the Consolidator Strategy hinges upon intelligent
capital deployment, it is imperative that proven capital allocators
represent shareholders. We believe investors would have cheered the
addition of shareholder-friendly Directors, but the lack of nominees
likely created further doubts.
3. Losses from existing operating assets are rapidly
increasing.
With Aeroplan divested, the Company’s primary
operating asset is Insights & Loyalty Solutions (“ILS”) and its
financial results are alarming. For FY18, ILS revenue fell ~15% Y/Y
while its EBITDA declined another ~60% Y/Y to NEGATIVE C$35mm4.
Even worse, ILS revenue dropped 30% Y/Y in 4Q185. We believe
investors are rightfully concerned about the dismal results of current
operations and the Board’s intent to acquire more assets in the same
loyalty industry6.
4. The Board does not seem to be considering the monetization
of minority investments.
AIM’s two largest minority investments
are Club Premier (“PLM”) and Cardlytics (“CDLX”). We believe that since
AIM is unlikely to gain full control over either, AIM is also unlikely
to ever receive full credit for their values. Furthermore, CDLX is not
generating positive EBITDA or cash flow, so it does not meet AIM’s
Consolidator Strategy criteria of owning “EBITDA-accretive and cash
flow-generative businesses”7. Therefore, we think the Board
should aggressively pursue the monetization of AIM’s minority
investments. Yet, the Board seems to be taking the opposite approach and
further entrenching AIM, especially in PLM. As evidence, AIM recently
announced (1) increased representation on PLM’s Board, (2) a one-time
special dividend from PLM, and (3) an increase in the ongoing dividend
from PLM. On the Q418 earnings call, AIM’s CEO (Jeremy Rabe) also
proclaimed, “Over the long term, we remain committed to maximizing the
value of this investment.” We find this perplexing given the
majority-owner, Aeroméxico, stated on its Q218 earnings call, “It is our
view that the best long-term solution for all stakeholders is for
Aeroméxico to acquire the equity stake currently held by Aimia.” In
short, investors appear to be penalizing AIM because the Board has not
provided a plan to exit its minority investments.
5. M&A strategy is inherently limited due its focus on two
related industries.
AIM’s Consolidator Strategy focuses capital
deployment on sub-sectors within the larger loyalty and travel
industries (“Loyalty & Travel”). We believe this narrow focus inherently
limits AIM’s potential return on invested capital (“ROIC”). As
discussed, AIM already operates a Loyalty & Travel company that is very
unprofitable. Further, we believe pursuing acquisitions in the Loyalty &
Travel industry is unattractive due to (1) constant disruption, (2)
difficulty scaling, and (3) synergies potentially required to drive
accretion. CEO Rabe alluded to these challenges on the Q418 earnings call8.
Simply put, we do not believe the recently-announced Consolidator
Strategy is one that will maximize shareholder value. Given AIM’s muted
share price reaction since the Consolidator Strategy announcement on
March 28th, we believe investors agree with our view and have
effectively rejected this plan. As such, we think the Company and Board
is at a critical juncture. If the Board implements our recommendations
below, then we believe AIM’s share price could appreciate above its
current NAV. If not, we fear the Company could continue down its
destructive path of substantial losses and unwise capital deployment.
1. Replace (4) Legacy Directors with proven capital allocators.
AIM’s
strategy to tailor its capital allocation efforts to the experience of
its existing Board and Management is a short-sighted approach. We are
optimistic that CEO Rabe can add value to AIM shareholders via his
Loyalty & Travel background. But, attractive acquisitions in other
industries will be “left on the table” if the Company’s capital
deployment effort is limited to Loyalty & Travel. Shareholders will
benefit from the addition of new Directors with demonstrable track
records of allocating capital across various industries – not a
prolonged tenure of the Legacy Directors. According to its 2019 Canada
Policy Guidelines, Glass Lewis “believes that boards should be
responsive to shareholder concerns and issues that may adversely affect
shareholder value. In particular, we believe that a
board response is warranted…when 20% or more of shareholders: (i)
withhold votes from (or vote against) a director nominee”9.
As the Board is aware, more than 30% of votes were
“withheld” for the Legacy Directors at the 2018 Annual General
Meeting (“AGM”)10. If Mittleman Brothers, LLC had not been
obligated to vote “for” the Legacy Directors11, we believe
the Legacy Directors would have likely had even more votes “withheld”.
Therefore, we believe the Legacy Directors should immediately follow
Brown and Doroniuk into retirement. The remaining Directors should then
recruit new nominees to be put up for election by shareholders at the
2019 AGM. We suspect the remaining Directors will have success
attracting talented capital allocators given AIM’s C$700mm+ of cash and
C$700mm+ NOLs.
2. Close the ILS segment to eliminate forecasted losses.
AIM’s
goals for the ILS segment are more concerning than ILS’s results. As we
understand it, AIM hopes for adjusted EBITDA to be breakeven during FY2012.
However, the adjusted EBITDA calculation includes C$24 mm of
distributions from PLM13. As such, basic math indicates that
Management’s goal for the existing operating assets (primarily ILS) is
to improve EBITDA to NEGATIVE C$24 mm in FY20. We find AIM’s logic of
sustaining losses from ILS to be a complete disregard for maximizing
shareholder value. Given the steep revenue declines in ILS, we view it
as highly unlikely that AIM can even meet its “profitability” target for
ILS. As such, we recommend the Board immediately shutter ILS despite the
shut-down costs.
3. Cut corporate expenses to reduce destructive cash burn.
We
estimate corporate expenses to be ~C$30 mm annually consisting of: (1)
~two dozen employees, (2) technology, and (3) real estate14.
If ILS is closed and AIM pivots to an investment firm, we believe the
aforementioned expenses could be dramatically reduced. AIM’s NAV
declines each day that its excessive corporate costs deplete its cash
balance. Therefore, we recommend an immediate and aggressive reduction
to corporate expenses to preserve value for shareholders.
4. Initiate a formal process to monetize minority investments.
AIM
is a more attractive investment without the complexity of owning CDLX
shares. Meanwhile, the value of PLM is not fully reflected in today’s
share price, likely due to the Board’s approach. To prove our point, we
believe the remaining float of two Brazilian companies – Smiles
Fidelidade SA (“Smiles”) and Multiplus SA (“Multiplus”) – will likely be
acquired by their parent airlines. Shares of Multiplus were tendered at
~7x EBITDA and shares of Smiles currently trade for ~7x EBITDA15.
We believe AIM’s PLM stake is worth a far higher multiple due to (1)
AIM’s larger representation on PLM’s Board, (2) PLM’s advantageous
banking relationship, (3) more favorable competitive dynamics for PLM,
and (4) larger opportunity for PLM given Mexico’s flights per capita is
lower than Brazil. In addition, PLM’s member enrollment and EBITDA keep
growing. As PLM’s EBITDA rises unabated, AIM’s stake continues to become
more expensive to a potential suitor. Given Aeroméxico’s desire to own
PLM outright, we recommend the Board re-engage Aeroméxico with the
intention of divesting AIM’s PLM stake for a healthy multiple. We also
strongly encourage the Board to monetize AIM’s other minority
investments.
5. Do not pursue any acquisitions until after the 2019 AGM.
As
described above, the lack of appreciation in AIM’s share price (despite
announcing a massive SIB) would indicate investors and shareholders have
little confidence in the Board’s Consolidator Strategy or the Board
itself. In addition, we again remind the Board of Glass Lewis’ 2019
Canada Policy Guidelines which state: “…a board response is warranted
any time 20% or more of shareholders…vote against a management-sponsored
proposal”. The majority of the Board had more than 20% of its votes
“withheld” at the 2018 AGM, yet this same Board subsequently approved
the Consolidator Strategy. Those facts would imply that more than 20% of
shareholders do not agree with the Consolidator Strategy. Therefore, we
demand that the Board not pursue any acquisitions until after
shareholders have formally voted at the 2019 AGM.
6. Following the 2019 AGM, pursue M&A across all industries and not
just within Loyalty & Travel.
After the 2019 AGM, we
recommend that the Board adjust its narrowly-focused acquisition
strategy to consider all industries. By doing so, the Board can review a
broader spectrum of investment opportunities that should lead to
acquisitions that provide the most attractive ROIC. Berkshire Hathaway
(“BRK”) is the most obvious example of a publicly-traded holding company
that has created enormous shareholder value by investing across many
industries. Over the past three decades, BRK has generated an annualized
shareholder return of ~15%. For the reasons outlined above, we do not
think the Loyalty & Travel industry alone can consistently provide the
best acquisition opportunities or shareholder returns.
7. Use SIB to aggressively buyback shares given NAV disconnect.
Given
our belief that AIM trades at a material discount to its NAV, we
recommend the Board quickly utilize the full C$150mm SIB to repurchase
shares. We also urge the Board to return capital to shareholders by
up-sizing the SIB amount if the material disconnect between AIM’s share
price and its NAV persists. We strongly believe the Board’s best and
most urgent use of cash should be towards accretive and less-risky SIB
transactions.
In summary, we believe that AIM’s fair value could rise above today’s
NAV if the Board enacts our recommendations. We are happy to discuss our
thoughts with the Board and look forward to hearing from you.
Best Regards,
Chris Colvin, CFA
Founder and Portfolio Manager
Breach
Inlet Capital, LP
1 “Consolidator Strategy” is the strategy outlined by AIM on
3/28/19 (LINK)
2 Our NAV = (cash & investments + 10x 2018 adjusted EBITDA
for PLM + current market value for CDLX + announced sale proceeds for
Fractal + ~C$100mm for Think Big – preferred securities – unpaid
dividends – C$50mm shut-down costs) / 152mm shares
3 Aeroplan’s 2018 adjusted EBITDA of C$304mm; Source: 2018
management discussion and analysis (LINK)
4 Source: 2018 financial statements (LINK)
5 Source: 4Q18 results press release (LINK)
6 Source: 4Q18 results press release (LINK)
7 Source: 4Q18 earnings call (LINK)
8 Quotes made by CEO Rabe during the 4Q18 earnings call:
-
“… the technological innovation and disruption
in both travel and marketing over the last few years has left a
wealth of local businesses that need to expand, startups that have
stalled and smaller businesses, whose founders are ready for
monetization.”
-
“… suppliers of airlines and hotels usually have complicated business
development processes and long sales cycles. And reaching
scale can be difficult due to lack of contacts at the right
level within the travel industry. We believe there will be
opportunities for Aimia to help companies with commercial innovation
in this space to get traction across the very geographically dispersed
travel industry.”
-
“The investment process for each company considered will be based on
inbound approaches and systematic origination through sector analysis
and mapping to identify well positioned adjusted EBITDA-accretive
targets; rigorous identification of risks and the potential
mitigations; and conservative identification of
where value can be created through cost and revenue synergies.”
9 Source: Glass Lewis 2019 Canada Policy Guidelines (LINK)
10 Source: AIM press release (LINK)
11 The Mittleman Agreement required Mittleman Brothers, LLC
to vote for incumbent directors. Source: 2018 Proxy (LINK).
12 Source: 4Q18 earnings call (LINK)
and Breach Inlet call with CEO Rabe on 3/29/19
13 Breach Inlet call with CEO Rabe on 3/29/19
14 Breach Inlet estimate based on Breach Inlet call with CEO
Rabe on 3/29/19.
15 Source: Sentieo, Smiles (LINK),
and Multiplus (LINK)
