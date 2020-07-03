Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bread Maker Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | The Increasing Number Of Product Launches to Augment Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the bread maker market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.18 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005210/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bread Maker Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bread Maker Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Breville Group Ltd., FUNAI ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, NACCO Industries Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Siroca Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and Zojirushi Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The increasing number of product launches has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, threat from counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Bread Maker Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bread Maker Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Automatic Bread Maker
    • Regular Bread Maker
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43340

Bread Maker Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bread maker market report covers the following areas:

  • Bread Maker Market Size
  • Bread Maker Market Trends
  • Bread Maker Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growth in online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the bread maker market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bread Maker Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bread maker market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the bread maker market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the bread maker market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bread maker market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Automatic bread maker - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Regular bread maker - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver - Demand Led Growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Breville Group Ltd.
  • FUNAI ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • NACCO Industries Inc.
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Siroca Inc.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
  • Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
  • Zojirushi Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:20pWINDELN.DE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:19pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of United States Oil Fund, LP - USO
GL
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:14pKLINIK HEALTH VENTURES : IIROC Trading Resumption - NPTH
AQ
04:14pILOOKABOUT : IIROC Trading Resumption - ILA
AQ
04:12pDURO METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - DURO.P
AQ
04:11pNORSEMONT CAPITAL : Announces the Appointment of Veteran Geologist Art Freeze to Its Advisory Board
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : After Wirecard review, Singapore launches probe into Citadelle, Senjo Group
4FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group