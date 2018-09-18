Bread Secures $60M in Funding to Create a Better Retail Payments Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread , the marketing technology company that builds customizable financing solutions for brands and retailers, today announced it has completed a $60 million round of equity financing. The round is led by Kinnevik and includes additional investment from Bread’s existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, RRE Ventures, Colle Capital Partners, and Cue Ball. The capital will be used to extend Bread’s omnichannel capabilities and expand into new verticals and strategic opportunities.



New technologies are changing the landscape for retail, and digital-first brands are now expanding to offer omnichannel experiences. Bread, born in the era of online, is using the proceeds of this funding to continue investing in solutions that put the retailer’s brand first, including offering more cross-channel marketing strategies that help the retailer realize better conversions and improve customer lifetime value (LTV).

Effectively reimagining the offline private-label credit card industry through technology, Bread’s fully white-labeled experience and flexible financing solutions allow retailers to offer customizable pay-over-time solutions that help retailers reach more shoppers and improve conversions without harming brand equity or lowering the value of their products. Bread’s deep funnel integration, marketing data, and insights enable retailers to better understand their customers, meet them where they are and elevate their sales potential by as much as 61 percent in average order value (AOV), translating to an average increase of 15 percent in top-line sales.

This funding comes at a time of unprecedented momentum and growth for the company, which is on track to increase its revenue more than 5x this year. Bread continues to see burgeoning adoption among customer-forward retailers, adding Semihandmade and Noémie to the list of brands using its platform.

“Shoppers’ expectations are higher than ever before,” said co-founder and CEO Josh Abramowitz. “Retailers need to be able to offer more — and better — options to provide the best possible shopping experience. With this new investment, Bread will continue to drive innovation and develop industry-leading marketing solutions that help brands and retailers connect with their customers in more meaningful ways.”

“What sets Bread apart in a crowded market is its distinctive functionality and digitally focused product. Bread goes beyond the one-size-fits-all experience and tailors different payment plans and integrations to a specific retailer’s product set and site,” said Chris Bischoff of Kinnevik. “We’re excited to see more and more retailers use Bread to transform their approach to lending in order to improve results and drive bottom-line growth.”

"Every decision we make is intended to improve the customer experience,” said Rob Royer, CEO at Interior Define , a direct-to-consumer custom furniture retailer and Bread customer. “We appreciate Bread's white label offering and the customization of their solution. That lets us focus on building our brand while offering our customers the financing option that best meets their needs.”

Loans offered through the Bread platform are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank, Member FDIC.

ABOUT BREAD

Bread builds technology solutions that allow merchants to offer pay-over-time financing options to their customers. Bread’s solutions give consumers clear and transparent options and gives ecommerce retailers powerful tools to integrate financing throughout the e-commerce journey, increasing conversion and average order value. Bread is backed by top-tier venture firms including Kinnevik, Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, RRE Ventures, Colle Capital Partners, and Cue Ball. To learn more, please visit getbread.com .

Jennifer Harlan

Bread@highwirepr.com



