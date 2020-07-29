Log in
"Break Free" Summer Season to Introduce First Leisure Cruise Offering on Saudi Red Sea

07/29/2020 | 09:45am EDT

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leisure cruises are scheduled to set sail for the first time on the Saudi Arabian Red Sea as part of the "Break Free" domestic tourism campaign.

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) announced the initiative as part of the Kingdom's efforts to provide exceptional leisure tourism services on the Red Sea, providing a wider array of options and raising awareness of the many natural and cultural treasures that lie along the Saudi Red Sea coast.

The "Break Free" campaign, which is running until the end of September, has been warmly welcomed by domestic travelers eager to enjoy the diverse range of travel experiences in the country. The campaign covers ten destinations around Saudi Arabia with a particular emphasis on the Red Sea coast.

The STA invited top cruise companies to operate the new cruise program, which will offer citizens and residents a choice of several itineraries along the Saudi coast of the Red Sea. Passengers will enjoy a world-class experience delivered to the very highest standards of luxury and a wide variety of on-board leisure, dining and entertainment options.

The STA has aligned with the Ministry of Health, tour operators and other parties to put in place the most stringent protocols and corrective actions to safeguard the health of passengers and provide a pleasant and safe tourism experience.

The Saudi Tourism Authority is the organization behind Visit Saudi, the official brand for the promotion and revitalization of tourism in the Kingdom. The Authority is responsible for developing, marketing and promoting tourism products, packages and destinations in the Kingdom while monitoring and developing the tourist experience.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/break-free-summer-season-to-introduce-first-leisure-cruise-offering-on-saudi-red-sea-301102241.html

SOURCE STA


© PRNewswire 2020
