Break Into the Vault at Golden Euro Casino with Cash Bandits 3

Third instalment of popular slot franchise launches at Europe’s favourite online casino on 22 July

If you are a fan of the Cash Bandits slot franchise then head to Golden Euro Casino on 22 July to be among the first to play the third instalment of the blockbuster game series.

Cash Bandits 3 will go live at the popular online casino with an incredible bonus offer of 100% up to €300 plus 33 free spins on the game with the code BANDITS3 with a minimum deposit of €20.

Realtime Gaming’s Cash Bandits is an absolute player favourite, giving you the chance to steal some of the biggest wins available on any slot game.

Cash Bandits 3 also includes a new Vault feature where players must crack the code on six different vaults in order to win up to 390 free games with a x23 multiplier potential.

If you can’t wait until then, Golden Euro Casino is offering a generous Sunday Funday promotion which consists of a 125% bonus up to €500 plus 25 spins on Wild Hog Luau.

The bonus is offered on all deposits made on Sunday.

This is boosted by 30% cashback on all deposits made on Sunday as well as triple comp points earned when playing one of the latest game releases.

Adrian Berger from Golden Euro Casino, said: “The Cash Bandits series includes our most popular slots and we can’t wait to launch the third installation later this month.

“Cash Bandits 3 allows players to crack into the big win vault and escape with some incredible prizes – just make sure you have a getaway driver on standby.

“In the meantime, we encourage players to take advantage of our Sunday Funday promotion, with deposit match bonuses, free spins, cashback and more up for grabs.”

