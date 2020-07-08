Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Break Into the Vault at Golden Euro Casino with Cash Bandits 3

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Third instalment of popular slot franchise launches at Europe’s favourite online casino on 22 July

If you are a fan of the Cash Bandits slot franchise then head to Golden Euro Casino on 22 July to be among the first to play the third instalment of the blockbuster game series.

Cash Bandits 3 will go live at the popular online casino with an incredible bonus offer of 100% up to €300 plus 33 free spins on the game with the code BANDITS3 with a minimum deposit of €20.

Realtime Gaming’s Cash Bandits is an absolute player favourite, giving you the chance to steal some of the biggest wins available on any slot game.

Cash Bandits 3 also includes a new Vault feature where players must crack the code on six different vaults in order to win up to 390 free games with a x23 multiplier potential.

If you can’t wait until then, Golden Euro Casino is offering a generous Sunday Funday promotion which consists of a 125% bonus up to €500 plus 25 spins on Wild Hog Luau.

The bonus is offered on all deposits made on Sunday.

This is boosted by 30% cashback on all deposits made on Sunday as well as triple comp points earned when playing one of the latest game releases.

Adrian Berger from Golden Euro Casino, said: “The Cash Bandits series includes our most popular slots and we can’t wait to launch the third installation later this month.

“Cash Bandits 3 allows players to crack into the big win vault and escape with some incredible prizes – just make sure you have a getaway driver on standby.

“In the meantime, we encourage players to take advantage of our Sunday Funday promotion, with deposit match bonuses, free spins, cashback and more up for grabs.”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:
About Golden Euro Casino:
https://www.goldeneuro.com/en/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aInsurer Allstate to buy National General for about $4 bln
RE
12:30aSALMAR : Approval for conversion of development licenses for the Ocean Farm 1 project
AQ
12:28aAIRASIA : in trading halt after auditor notes 'going concern' doubts
RE
12:26aAIRASIA : in trading halt after auditor notes 'going concern' doubts
RE
12:20aSilver One Announces Fully Subscribed $9,000,000 Financing
NE
12:18aSOFTBANK : Main events scheduled for Thursday, July 9
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aTENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT EXCLUSIVELY PRESENTS "GLOBAL GOAL : Unite for Our Future" Special in China
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Trump aides weighed proposals to undermine Hong Kong?s dollar peg - Bloomberg
2Asian shares waver with coronavirus, corporate earnings in focus
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Mobileye and WILLER Partner on Self-Driving Mobility Solutions for Japan, Southeas..
4GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : GENESIS MINERALS : Letter to Ineligible Shareholders Entitlement Offer
5FITBIT, INC. : FITBIT : How to Get More Mindful Right Now
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group