Breaker Resources NL : Bombora on track to be significant new open pit mine with ~30% increase in Indicated Resource to 803,000oz

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
2 September 2019
Bombora on track to be significant new open pit mine with ~30% increase in Indicated Resource to 803,000oz
Substantial scope for further growth with confirmed mineralisation still outside the Resource envelope; drilling to target extensions to known lodes along strike and at depth
Highlights
Shallow Mineral Resource completed in preparation for open pitPre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for
the Bombora gold deposit within the Lake Roe Project, Western Australia:
Indicated and Inferred Resource:
23.2Mt @ 1.3g/t Au for 1.0Moz
o
Indicated Resource:
18.4Mt @ 1.4g/t Au for 0.8Moz
Open pit Mineral Resource includes high-grade core of 9.4Mt @ 2.2g/t Au for 0.67Moz (1.0 g/t cut-off)
Strong potential to grow the Resource which extends to a variable 180m to 300m below surface, by:
o drilling all areas of Inferred Resource as they are only partially drilled out and the full extent of mineralisation is not yet defined
o drilling below the current Resource envelope to follow-up strong scout drilling results up to 500m below surface (eg. 6.1m @ 10.54g/t Au 130m below Resource); and
o drilling areas of known mineralisation further along strike (eg. Crescent and Bombora
South Prospects)
The shallow nature of the mineralisation (~5m below surface) is expected to result in a high conversion rate of Resources to mineable open pit ounces and to strengthen the economics of the impending PFS
Resource includesmining dilution in preparation for the PFS, pit optimiations and a maiden Reserve (this lowers the reported grade)
PFS targeting high-margin open pit up to 2.5km long on track for completion in October 2019
Drilling targeting ongoing Resource growth scheduled to ramp up after October PFS
2 September 2019
Breaker Executive Chairman Tom Sanders said the substantial increase in the Indicated Resource underpinned the Company's near-term objective of completing the pre-feasibility study and establishing Bombora as a robust, low-risk project.
"We now have a high-confidence Indicated Resource with significant scale," Mr Sanders said. "This will underpin our impending PFS, meaning our near-term objective has been met.
"While the PFS is being finished, we will turn our attention to growing the total Resource. We are confident we will achieve this next goal given the significant amount of known mineralisation outside the Resource envelope and the extent to which the Resource remains open along strike and at depth."
Mr Sanders said Breaker aimed to establish a near-term,high-margin open pit mining option that can be expanded with further drilling during and beyond the feasibility process.
"It is very much a shallow open pit Resource that we plan to keep growing from a solid economic base," he said.
"The high (80%) component of near-surface Indicated Resource shows we are well on track to developing a shallow open pit mine with significant upside.
"Our mining studies indicate potential for a large open pit at gold prices as low as A$1,000/oz (ASX Release 18 April 2018) at a time when the current gold price is substantially higher (A$2,280/oz).
"The detailed drilling undertaken to attain Indicated status has also provided an excellent understanding of the deposit geology. This further de-risks the project and improves our ability to confidently extrapolate the various lodes at depth which we will aggressively target with more drilling.
"Drilling in areas of Inferred mineralisation is incomplete and the plan is to flesh out these areas with more drilling and keep increasing the size of the deposit, with an early focus on open pit ounces along strike and at depth.
"I think we will be drilling and growing the Resource at Bombora for many years to come."
Photo 1: Lake Roe Project sunrise
2 September 2019
OVERVIEW
Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) ("Breaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce completion of an updated, diluted open pit Mineral Resource estimate for the Bombora gold deposit, part of its 100%-owned Lake Roe Gold Project, 100km east of Kalgoorlie in the Western Australian Goldfields.
The Mineral Resource captures gold mineralisation to a variable depth of 180m to 300m below surface, and includes mining dilution expected in an open pit mining scenario. The Mineral Resource is summarised in Tables 1 and 2 below at cut-off grades of 0.5g/t Au and 1.0g/t Au respectively. Areas of Indicated and Inferred mineralisation are shown on Figures 1 and 2.
Table 1: Lake Roe Project Bombora Deposit Mineral Resource (0.5g/t Au cut-off)
|
|
|
Tonnes
|
Grade
|
Ounces
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indicated
|
oxide
|
141,000
|
1.3
|
6,000
|
|
transitional
|
1,842,000
|
1.4
|
83,000
|
|
fresh
|
16,373,000
|
1.4
|
714,000
|
|
Total
|
18,356,000
|
1.4
|
803,000
|
Inferred
|
oxide
|
214,000
|
1.0
|
7,000
|
|
transitional
|
922,000
|
0.9
|
27,000
|
|
fresh
|
3,717,000
|
1.2
|
144,000
|
|
Total
|
4,853,000
|
1.1
|
178,000
|
|
Grand Total
|
23,210,000
|
1.3
|
981,000
Table 2: Lake Roe Project Bombora Deposit Mineral Resource (1.0g/t Au cut-off)
|
|
|
Tonnes
|
Grade
|
Ounces
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indicated
|
oxide
|
59,000
|
2.1
|
4,000
|
|
transitional
|
835,000
|
2.3
|
61,000
|
|
fresh
|
6,949,000
|
2.2
|
503,000
|
|
Total
|
7,843,000
|
2.3
|
568,000
|
Inferred
|
oxide
|
59,000
|
1.8
|
3,000
|
|
transitional
|
180,000
|
1.8
|
10,000
|
|
fresh
|
1,339,000
|
2.1
|
92,000
|
|
Total
|
1,577,000
|
2.1
|
105,000
|
|
Grand Total
|
9,420,000
|
2.2
|
673,000
2 September 2019
Figure 1: Long-section showing distribution of Indicated and Inferred mineralisation
2 September 2019
Figure 2: Long-section highlighting structure and growth potential
