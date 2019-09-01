Breaker Resources NL : Bombora on track to be significant new open pit mine with ~30% increase in Indicated Resource to 803,000oz

The shallow nature of the mineralisation (~5m below surface) is expected to result in a high conversion rate of Resources to mineable open pit ounces and to strengthen the economics of the impending PFS

Strong potential to grow the Resource which extends to a variable 180m to 300m below surface, by:

Substantial scope for further growth with confirmed mineralisation still outside the Resource envelope; drilling to target extensions to known lodes along strike and at depth

Bombora on track to be significant new open pit mine with ~30% increase in Indicated Resource to 803,000oz

Breaker Executive Chairman Tom Sanders said the substantial increase in the Indicated Resource underpinned the Company's near-term objective of completing the pre-feasibility study and establishing Bombora as a robust, low-risk project.

"We now have a high-confidence Indicated Resource with significant scale," Mr Sanders said. "This will underpin our impending PFS, meaning our near-term objective has been met.

"While the PFS is being finished, we will turn our attention to growing the total Resource. We are confident we will achieve this next goal given the significant amount of known mineralisation outside the Resource envelope and the extent to which the Resource remains open along strike and at depth."

Mr Sanders said Breaker aimed to establish a near-term,high-margin open pit mining option that can be expanded with further drilling during and beyond the feasibility process.

"It is very much a shallow open pit Resource that we plan to keep growing from a solid economic base," he said.

"The high (80%) component of near-surface Indicated Resource shows we are well on track to developing a shallow open pit mine with significant upside.

"Our mining studies indicate potential for a large open pit at gold prices as low as A$1,000/oz (ASX Release 18 April 2018) at a time when the current gold price is substantially higher (A$2,280/oz).

"The detailed drilling undertaken to attain Indicated status has also provided an excellent understanding of the deposit geology. This further de-risks the project and improves our ability to confidently extrapolate the various lodes at depth which we will aggressively target with more drilling.

"Drilling in areas of Inferred mineralisation is incomplete and the plan is to flesh out these areas with more drilling and keep increasing the size of the deposit, with an early focus on open pit ounces along strike and at depth.

"I think we will be drilling and growing the Resource at Bombora for many years to come."

