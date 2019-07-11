Breaker Resources NL : High-grade results extend 1.1Moz Bombora deposit at depth and along strike

|
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
|
12 July 2019
High-grade results extend 1.1Moz# Bombora
deposit at depth and along strike
Resource update on track for late this month; Modelling has confirmed continuity of mineralisation over 3km strike length
Highlights
-
High-gradedrill results from reconnaissance drilling continue to extend the 1.1Moz# Bombora gold deposit at depth and along strike to the south. Results include:
|
Hole No.
|
Prospect
|
Extensional
|
|
Interval @ g/t gold
|
From
|
To
|
or Infill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BBDD0086
|
Daisy Lode
|
Extensional
|
|
9.17m @ 7.17g/t
|
491.83
|
502
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
6.1m @ 10.54g/t
|
491.83
|
498
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1.48m @ 42.02g/t
|
496
|
497.48
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
0.63m @ 94.70g/t
|
496.85
|
497.48
|
BBRC1423
|
Bombora South
|
Extensional
|
|
19m @ 4.30g/t
|
169
|
188
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
6m @ 12.47g/t
|
173
|
179
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 21.16g/t
|
174
|
177
|
BBRC1410
|
Bombora South
|
Extensional
|
|
3m @ 4.00g/t
|
123
|
126
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 5.76g/t
|
123
|
125
|
BBRC1420
|
Bombora South
|
Extensional
|
|
3m @ 4.32g/t
|
172
|
175
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 12.28g/t
|
172
|
173
-
Fresh rock intercepts up to 3.46g/t gold from step-out drilling 3km north of Bombora at Claypan Shear North Prospect, underscoring camp-scale upside at Lake Roe
-
Resource update on track for late July 2019; Modelling has confirmed continuity and regularity of mineralisation over 3km strike length
-
PFS targeting high-margin open pit over 2km-long and up to 250m deep is well-advanced with completion scheduled for late September 2019
-
Exploratory drilling has resumed and will transition into an extended phase of reverse circulation and diamond drilling, targeting resource growth and further discovery, over the next 2-3 months
|
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 12 July 2019
Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB) is pleased to report more high-grade drilling results which further extend the known mineralisation along strike and at depth at the Company's 1.1Moz# Bombora gold deposit near Kalgoorlie in WA.
The latest drilling has also returned fresh rock intercepts of up to 3.46g/t Au from step-out drilling 3km north of Bombora at the Claypan Shear North Prospect. Primary (bedrock) gold mineralisation has now been confirmed over 6km, underscoring the camp-scale upside at Lake Roe.
The latest results will form part of the impending Resource update, which is on track for release later this month. This new Resource estimate will in turn underpin the Lake Roe Pre-feasibility Study (PFS), which is scheduled for release in late September 2019.
The recent reconnaissance drilling returned results of up to 94.7g/t Au at depths of ~430m below surface (BBDD0086), 19m @ 4.30g/t Au at the southern extremity of the Bombora deposit (BBRC1423) and up to 3.46g/t Au at the previously undrilled Claypan Shear North Prospect (BBRC1322).
The latest drill results relate to 8,432m of reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (67 holes), the final component of a three-year phase of continuous drilling involving up to four drill rigs.
This program was put on hold to allow time for detailed interpretation and modelling in preparation for the upcoming Resource update and for drill planning purposes. Exploratory aircore drilling resumed in mid-June and will transition into another extended phase of RC and diamond drilling targeting further growth and discovery over the next two to three months.
Breaker Executive Chairman Tom Sanders said that the Bombora gold deposit is open in all directions after 226,000m of RC and diamond drilling.
"This is exciting and unusual and reflects a rare, major greenfields discovery with a repetitive cycle of discovery and resource delineation drilling, followed by successful step-out drilling and more delineation drilling," Mr Sanders said.
"The building blocks are now in place for a successful and low-risk new gold development that is the subject of a PFS. And this is just the start.
"While our drilling to date at Bombora has focused mainly on building the critical mass for a large, high-margin open pit operation, the ongoing success of our extensional drilling has already established the case for continued resource drilling, and this is what we plan to implement over the coming months, both at depth and immediately along strike from Bombora (outside the known Resource).
"The ongoing success of the exploratory drilling outside Bombora adds another dimension to the growth possibilities and reinforces our view of the camp-scale growth potential of the Lake Roe project.
"As a result, while we wrap up the Resource update and finalise the PFS, we will shift back into drilling mode with an early focus on further discovery, high-impact conceptual drill holes to create new work areas, as well as sterilisation drilling where required for mine planning purposes."
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 12 July 2019
RC and Diamond Drill Program
A total of 8,432m of drilling was completed in three areas:
-
2,907m of infill and extensional diamond drilling at the Bombora gold deposit (Figure 1);
-
3,048m of extensional RC drilling in the southern part of the Bombora deposit, including the Bombora South Prospect (Figures 1 and 2); and
-
2,477m of exploratory RC drilling (36 holes) at the Claypan Shear North Prospect 3km north of the Bombora gold deposit (Figure 2 ).
Further details of the drilling are provided in Appendix 1 and Annexure 1.
Figure 1: New Bombora RC and diamond drill holes with selected intersections colour-coded
by average downhole gold over the entire drill hole on aeromagnetic image with interpreted geology
(previous RC and diamond drilling as grey dots; A$2,000 Whittle open pit shell from ASX Release 18 April 2018 in blue)
Note: an average downhole gold grade of 120ppb equates with 12 grams of gold in a 100m drill hole
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 12 July 2019
Figure 2: End-of-hole gold and tellurium data from Breaker aircore drilling and the recently completed shallow RC
(BBRC1317-1353). The anomalism in both elements is comparable to that which defines known primary mineralisation at
both Bombora and Crescent.
Results and Analysis by Area
Bombora and Bombora South
Selected drill hole intersections from Bombora and Bombora South are shown in Table 1 below, in plan in Figures 1 and 2, and in long-section in Figure 3. A full list of significant results is provided in Appendix 1.
High-grade gold mineralisation was intersected at depth (BBDD0086) and in several areas of extensional drilling, mainly in the central and southern parts of the Bombora deposit (Figure 1).
|
Hole No.
|
Northing
|
Extensional
|
|
From
|
To
|
Interval @ g/t gold
|
or Infill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BBDD0073
|
6601761
|
Infill
|
|
66
|
73
|
7m @ 6.57g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
67
|
72
|
5m @ 9.01g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
68
|
70
|
2m @ 19.74g/t
|
BBDD0086
|
6600825
|
Extensional
|
|
100
|
102
|
2m @ 3.72g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
101
|
102
|
1m @ 4.63g/t
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
129
|
7m @ 1.05g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
122
|
128
|
6m @ 1.15g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
127
|
128
|
1m @ 3.86g/t
|
|
|
|
|
307
|
308
|
1m @ 9.25g/t
|
|
|
|
|
341
|
341.3
|
0.3m @ 1.16g/t
|
|
|
|
|
372.33
|
376.58
|
4.25m @ 2.18g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
372.33
|
375
|
2.67m @ 2.94g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
373
|
375
|
2m @ 3.58g/t
|
|
|
|
|
491.83
|
502
|
9.17m @ 7.17g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
491.83
|
498
|
6.1m @ 10.54g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
496
|
497.48
|
1.48m @ 42.02g/t
|
|
|
|
|
496.85
|
497.48
|
0.63m @ 94.7g/t
Table 1: Selected drill results: Bombora gold deposit
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 12 July 2019
|
Hole No.
|
Northing
|
Extensional
|
|
From
|
To
|
Interval @ g/t gold
|
or Infill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BBRC1410
|
6599816
|
Extensional
|
|
123
|
126
|
3m @ 4.00g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
123
|
125
|
2m @ 5.76g/t
|
BBRC1411
|
6599822
|
Extensional
|
|
85
|
86
|
1m @ 6.31g/t
|
BBRC1413
|
6599760
|
Extensional
|
|
37
|
47
|
10m @ 1.2g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
37
|
45
|
8m @ 1.37g/t
|
BBRC1417
|
6599701
|
Extensional
|
|
43
|
45
|
2m @ 2.44g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
44
|
45
|
1m @ 3.12g/t
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
67
|
2m @ 1.45g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
65
|
66
|
1m @ 2.61g/t
|
BBRC1420
|
6599999
|
Extensional
|
|
172
|
175
|
3m @ 4.32g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
172
|
173
|
1m @ 12.28g/t
|
BBRC1423
|
6600067
|
Extensional
|
|
169
|
188
|
19m @ 4.30g/t
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
179
|
6m @ 12.47g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
174
|
177
|
3m @ 21.16g/t
|
BBRD0260*
|
6600297
|
Infill
|
|
12
|
22
|
10m @ 1.46g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
12
|
16
|
4m @ 3.18g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
12
|
14
|
2m @ 5.55g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
12
|
13
|
1m @ 9.31g/t
|
BBRD0261
|
6600297
|
Infill
|
|
177
|
185.1
|
8.1m @ 1.16g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
177
|
179
|
2m @ 1.93g/t
|
|
|
|
and
|
182
|
184
|
2m @ 2.31g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
183
|
184
|
1m @ 3.53g/t
|
BBRD0324#
|
6601220
|
Infill
|
|
61
|
64
|
3m @ 2.02g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
61
|
63
|
2m @ 2.63g/t
|
BBRD1123
|
6600922
|
Infill
|
|
113
|
137
|
24m @ 1.2g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
113
|
123
|
10m @ 1.48g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
116
|
121
|
5m @ 2.35g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
118
|
119
|
1m @ 5.22g/t
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
137
|
2m @ 3.54g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
136
|
137
|
1m @ 4.91g/t
|
BBRD1155
|
6601021
|
Extensional
|
|
118
|
120
|
2m @ 2.94g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
118
|
119
|
1m @ 5.46g/t
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
158
|
9m @ 1.31g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
149
|
157.5
|
8.5m @ 1.37g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
149.5
|
152
|
2.5m @ 3.23g/t
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
151
|
152
|
1m @ 5.38g/t
Table 1 (continued): Selected drill results: Bombora gold deposit
BBDD0086
Diamond drill hole, BBDD0086, was a deep east-directed hole drilled in the central south of the Bombora Deposit, primarily intended as a 160m plunge step-out on the Tura Lode. The context and visual results from the hole were described in the Company's ASX Release of 6 May 2019.
The visually strong Tura Lode interval in BBDD0086 returned an intercept of 4.25m @ 2.18g/t Au from 372.33m (0.20g/t cut-off), which was lower grade than anticipated. Nevertheless, Breaker is encouraged by the width and continuity of the mineralised lode structure, which has now been confirmed over 800m of plunge extent and remains open.
BBDD0086 was continued past the Tura Lode, and intercepted a new, subvertical lode with abundant visible gold - now named the Daisy Lode. This lode returned an intercept of 9.17m @ 7.17g/t Au from 491.83m (0.20g/t cut-off),including 0.63m @ 94.70g/t from 496.85m. The Daisy Lode structure is located ~50m east of, and parallel to, the Tura Lode. Deep diamond holes 160m and 240m north of BBDD0086 (BBRD0950 and BBRD0951, respectively) have intersected the same structure, but in the less favourable hangingwall dolerite. The high-gradeBBDD0086 intercept represents the first intercept of the Daisy Lode structure inside the favourable quartz dolerite lithology and planned future deep drilling will target this zone.
5 | P a g e
