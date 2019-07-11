Breaker Resources NL : High-grade results extend 1.1Moz Bombora deposit at depth and along strike

Exploratory drilling has resumed and will transition into an extended phase of reverse circulation and diamond drilling, targeting resource growth and further discovery, over the next

Resource update on track for late July 2019; Modelling has confirmed continuity and regularity of mineralisation over 3km strike length

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 12 July 2019

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB) is pleased to report more high-grade drilling results which further extend the known mineralisation along strike and at depth at the Company's 1.1Moz# Bombora gold deposit near Kalgoorlie in WA.

The latest drilling has also returned fresh rock intercepts of up to 3.46g/t Au from step-out drilling 3km north of Bombora at the Claypan Shear North Prospect. Primary (bedrock) gold mineralisation has now been confirmed over 6km, underscoring the camp-scale upside at Lake Roe.

The latest results will form part of the impending Resource update, which is on track for release later this month. This new Resource estimate will in turn underpin the Lake Roe Pre-feasibility Study (PFS), which is scheduled for release in late September 2019.

The recent reconnaissance drilling returned results of up to 94.7g/t Au at depths of ~430m below surface (BBDD0086), 19m @ 4.30g/t Au at the southern extremity of the Bombora deposit (BBRC1423) and up to 3.46g/t Au at the previously undrilled Claypan Shear North Prospect (BBRC1322).

The latest drill results relate to 8,432m of reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (67 holes), the final component of a three-year phase of continuous drilling involving up to four drill rigs.

This program was put on hold to allow time for detailed interpretation and modelling in preparation for the upcoming Resource update and for drill planning purposes. Exploratory aircore drilling resumed in mid-June and will transition into another extended phase of RC and diamond drilling targeting further growth and discovery over the next two to three months.

Breaker Executive Chairman Tom Sanders said that the Bombora gold deposit is open in all directions after 226,000m of RC and diamond drilling.

"This is exciting and unusual and reflects a rare, major greenfields discovery with a repetitive cycle of discovery and resource delineation drilling, followed by successful step-out drilling and more delineation drilling," Mr Sanders said.

"The building blocks are now in place for a successful and low-risk new gold development that is the subject of a PFS. And this is just the start.

"While our drilling to date at Bombora has focused mainly on building the critical mass for a large, high-margin open pit operation, the ongoing success of our extensional drilling has already established the case for continued resource drilling, and this is what we plan to implement over the coming months, both at depth and immediately along strike from Bombora (outside the known Resource).

"The ongoing success of the exploratory drilling outside Bombora adds another dimension to the growth possibilities and reinforces our view of the camp-scale growth potential of the Lake Roe project.

"As a result, while we wrap up the Resource update and finalise the PFS, we will shift back into drilling mode with an early focus on further discovery, high-impact conceptual drill holes to create new work areas, as well as sterilisation drilling where required for mine planning purposes."

