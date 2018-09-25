Breaker Resources NL : Lake Roe Animation

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
25 September 2018
Lake Roe Animation
Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB: Breaker) is pleased to announce that an animation of the Lake Roe Project and Bombora Gold Resource is available on the Company's website.
The animation provides a three-dimensional representation of the geology, resource drilling and prospectivity and can be viewed using the link:
https://www.breakerresources.com.au/project/lake-roe-gold-project/
Tom Sanders Executive Chairman
25 September 2018
For further information on Breaker Resources NL please visit the Company's website at www.breakerresources.com.au, or contact:
Investors/Shareholders Tom Sanders
Tel: +61 8 9226 3666
Email:breaker@breakerresources.com.auMedia
Paul Armstrong/Nicholas Read Read Corporate
Tel: +61 8 9388 1474
12 Walker Avenue West Perth WA 6005 PO Box 244
West Perth WA 6872
ASX Code: BRB
Email:breaker@breakerresources.com.auWebsite:www.breakerresources.com.au
ACN: 145 011 178
Telephone: +61 8 9226 3666
Facsimile: +61 8 9226 3668
Disclaimer
Breaker Resources NL published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 02:23:05 UTC