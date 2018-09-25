Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Breaker Resources NL : Lake Roe Animation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 04:24am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 September 2018

Lake Roe Animation

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB: Breaker) is pleased to announce that an animation of the Lake Roe Project and Bombora Gold Resource is available on the Company's website.

The animation provides a three-dimensional representation of the geology, resource drilling and prospectivity and can be viewed using the link:

https://www.breakerresources.com.au/project/lake-roe-gold-project/

Tom Sanders Executive Chairman

25 September 2018

For further information on Breaker Resources NL please visit the Company's website at www.breakerresources.com.au, or contact:

Investors/Shareholders Tom Sanders

Tel: +61 8 9226 3666

Email:breaker@breakerresources.com.auMedia

Paul Armstrong/Nicholas Read Read Corporate

Tel: +61 8 9388 1474

12 Walker Avenue West Perth WA 6005 PO Box 244

West Perth WA 6872

ASX Code: BRB

Email:breaker@breakerresources.com.auWebsite:www.breakerresources.com.au

ACN: 145 011 178

Telephone: +61 8 9226 3666

Facsimile: +61 8 9226 3668

Disclaimer

Breaker Resources NL published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 02:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:09aTHALES : and Indonesia's PT Len sign MoU to expand collaboration in advanced signalling systems for railway projects, and to support PT LEN in its regional expansion
PU
06:09aBIRIMIAN : Change of Address and Phone Number
PU
06:09aSINFONIA TECHNOLOGY : Upcoming event page updated.
PU
06:08aADVANTAGE LITHIUM : achieves key milestone with filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) report and confirms Cauchari project development on track
AQ
06:04aTOKIO MARINE : Dementia Supporters reached five thousand
PU
06:04aSOME BOJ POLICYMAKERS FEARED POLICY TWEAKS COULD LIFT RATES : minutes
AQ
06:02aOPENLINK : launches next generation of commodities and financial trading and risk management solutions
PR
06:02aNew Poll Shows Solar Is the Favored Form of Electricity Nationwide
PR
06:02aMCDONALD&RSQUO;S : Restaurants to Offer 3,000 Jobs Throughout Florida at Upcoming Hiring Day Event
BU
06:02aMCAFEE : Labs Sees Cryptocurrency Mining Surge Continue in Second Quarter
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : plans changes to company structure, layoffs
2U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
3AVANGRID INC : Iberdrola plans to boost U.S. renewable power by about 50 percent - CEO
4Canada heavy crude discount hits widest level on record
5AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : revenues more than triples to $19.1 million in fourth quarter
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.