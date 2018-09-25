Breaker Resources NL : Lake Roe Animation

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 September 2018

Lake Roe Animation

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB: Breaker) is pleased to announce that an animation of the Lake Roe Project and Bombora Gold Resource is available on the Company's website.

The animation provides a three-dimensional representation of the geology, resource drilling and prospectivity and can be viewed using the link:

https://www.breakerresources.com.au/project/lake-roe-gold-project/

Tom Sanders Executive Chairman

For further information on Breaker Resources NL please visit the Company's website at www.breakerresources.com.au

