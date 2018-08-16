Breaker Resources NL : appoints experienced mining executive as Non-Executive Director

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16 August 2018

Breaker appoints experienced mining executive as a Non-Executive Director

Linton Putland will bring skills and experience associated with feasibility studies, mine planning and project operations

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB: Breaker) is pleased to announce that highly experienced mining engineer Linton Putland has been appointed as non-executive Director, effective today.

Linton Putland has more than 30 years' experience in technical, operational and managerial roles in open pit and underground operations covering a wide range of commodities in Australia and overseas.

Mr Putland currently provides advice on project management, mine planning, feasibility study management, preparation of mining proposals, mining tenders and contracts in addition to business development and due diligence.

His strong technical experience encompasses project development, production, financial, human resources, safety, environmental and quality aspects. He holds a degree in Mining Engineering (Western Australian School of Mines), a Masters in Minerals Economics, a Western Australian First Class Mine Managers Certificate, and is a member of the AusIMM and Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Mr Putland is a Non-Executive Director of Pacific Energy Limited and Azumah Resources Limited. For five years until 2017, he was the Principal Technical Adviser to private equity group Pacific Road Capital Management.

Breaker Executive Chairman Tom Sanders said Mr Putland would provide valuable advice on the potential development of the Company's Bombora gold deposit at its 100%-owned Lake Roe Gold Project in Western Australia.

"Breaker has made rapid progress at Lake Roe and the time is right to strengthen the Board's existing exploration, mining, metallurgy and legal skill sets for the long haul," Mr Sanders said.

Effective from 16 August 2018, the annual fee payable to all non-executive Directors will be $48,000, inclusive of superannuation.

Breaker is successful explorer and emerging gold developer established to find large new gold deposits hidden by transported cover in WA's high-endowment Eastern Goldfields Superterrane.

In February 2016, an exploration strategy relying on the use of structural analysis and modern multi-element geochemical techniques led to the discovery of the 624,000oz Bombora gold deposit (updated Resource estimate currently in preparation). The Company sees camp-scale growth potential de-risked by over 140,000m of drilling, excellent metallurgy and cohesive geology that can be modelled in 3-D.

Gold mineralisation occurs preferentially in quartz dolerite in three dominant "stacked" mineralised geometries as well as in zones of stockwork mineralisation. Similar controls are apparent in many other deposits, including the Golden Mile in Kalgoorlie.

The sulphide lodes typically contain 2-5% sulphide accompanied by extensive silica, albite, biotite and carbonate alteration with varying amounts of (tensional) quartz-sulphide veinlets.

Metallurgical test work indicates gold recoveries in the range of 96% to 99% in oxide and fresh mineralisation and gravity gold of 31% to 90%. The metallurgical testwork also indicates low-cost gold processing based on modest hardness and a relatively coarse grind size of 106-125μm (ASX Release 15 January 2018).

The Company's objective is to delineate 700-800,000oz of high-grade open pit gold mineralisation over the next 4-8 months to lay the foundation for a high-margin, open pit development. The underground potential is considerable but will be assessed in greater detail in the longer term given the Company's initial focus on shallow ounces (ASX Release 31 July 2018).

