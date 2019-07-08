Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Breaking Blockchain: NULS Codes Blockchains So Developers Don't Have To

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 09:04am EDT

ChainBox Provides Ten-Minute Out-of-the-Box Blockchain Solutions

NULS, the adaptive blockchain solution for enterprise, today announced the launch of 2.0 Beta, a significant development benchmark that adds additional features and functions to the NULS blockchain. In their latest update, NULS rolled out a number of tools to help developers quickly deploy and populate ledger, network, consensus, block, transaction and account information in the NULS ecological network.

The demand for blockchain developers continues to rise. According to a recent Hired report, the demand for software engineers with blockchain development skills increased 517 percent in the past year. Still, only 12 percent of survey respondents identified blockchain as the top technology they want to learn. Clearly there is a gap between the demand of blockchain developers and the supply of interested candidates. NULS is working to close that gap by eliminating the need for direct blockchain experience.

“There is a major barrier to entry for new blockchain developers,” said NULS Co-founder Reaper Ran. “We need to make the process easier, collaborative and efficient to really maximize the potential of the blockchain ecosystem. NULS is bridging several critical gaps to better prepare blockchain for mainstream adoption. Mainly, we are making it easy for developers to understand and access APIs that streamline dApp development.”

With its base-layer microservices, NULS provides developers an out-of-the-box solution called ChainBox, which allows developers to build applications without having to code for blockchain. Developers do not need direct blockchain experience to create a chain on NULS and modules can be built in any coding language. Similarly, the platform is consensus agnostic, including NULS proprietary and award-winning consensus system Proof of Credit (PoC), now with Byzantine Fault Tolerance. Developers can set up their own node environment, or use the nodes provided by NULS ecosystem.

NULS is the first public, open-source microservice-driven blockchain in the industry. The platform provides developers tools to help them build modular blockchains, deploy smart contracts with enhanced functionality and create cross-chain communications. NULS cross-functionally reads, ingests and interprets smart contracts and can create scenarios in which disparate blockchains become interoperable.

“Many blockchain platforms have noted the value of interoperable blockchains,” said Kevin Hsu, Founder of BlockVC. “Investors and industry analysts understand this as the next logical evolution of blockchain in iterative steps toward mainstream adoption. However, NULS is leagues beyond its nearest competition in terms of deploying easy-to-understand API sets and creating functional bridges for a more uniform ecosystem. It’ll be amazing what applications they can foster with their latest advances.”

July 11, NULS will host a development workshop in San Jose as well as an online hackathon. Enter your application to win up to $500K worth of NULS.

About NULS:

NULS is an open-source, enterprise-grade, adaptive blockchain platform that offers fast-track business solutions for developers. Featuring microservices, smart contracts, cross-chain interoperability, and instant chain-building, NULS sets a new industry standard in streamlining blockchain adoption.

For more information and updates about NULS microservices based blockchain visit:

Website: www.nuls.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nulsservice


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:19aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : July 8, 2019 "Chaumet in Majesty. Jewels of Sovereigns Since 1780" exhibition celebrates the history of the tiara
PU
09:19aCHINA SOFT POWER TECHNOLOGY : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER (in PDF)
PU
09:19aPRICESMART : Announces June Sales
PU
09:19aCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Issues Open Letter to Shareholders and Provides Investor Presentation Highlighting Path to Significant Value Creation
PU
09:19aSRI TRANG AGRO INDUSTRY PCL : Appointment of director in replace of resigned director and Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)
PU
09:19aSRI TRANG AGRO INDUSTRY PCL : The plan of issuance and offering of newly-issued ordinary shares of Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited in the initial public offering (IPO)
PU
09:19aTSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION : TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series C and Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares
PU
09:19aENCANA : selling assets Oklahoma's Arkoma Basin for $165 million
AQ
09:19aThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MOMO, ASNA, RMED and EROS
GL
09:19aThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MBNKF, XENT, BUD and TEVA
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Axe falls on 18,000 Deutsche Bank jobs in $8.3 billion reinvention
2China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
3KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : Imperial Brands drops dividend growth target, plans $251 million share buyback
5EQUINOR ASA : Equinor Sells 16% Stake in Lundin Petroleum and Upgrades Johan Sverdrup Interest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About