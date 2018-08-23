Breaking Games’ Top-Selling Games - Fake News, Game of Phones, Sparkle*Kitty - Now Available at Walmart

Award-Winning Game Publisher Launches Three Tabletop Games At All U.S. Walmart Locations, Walmart.com

NETCONG, N.J., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking Games , an award-winning game publisher and manufacturer, announced that three of its popular tabletop games – Fake News , Game of Phones and Sparkle*Kitty – is now on the store shelves of 3,000 Walmart locations across the nation, as well as on Walmart.com .

“Our goal has always been to provide the most unique, entertaining, relevant, and fun tabletop games to people all around America, and we are definitely achieving that goal with our most popular games now in Walmart and on Walmart.com,” said Shari Spiro, Breaking Games CEO. “All these games have the ‘it’ factor – Fake News couldn’t be more relevant, Game of Phones incorporates your omni-present phone, and Sparkle*Kitty drives home the message of finding strength in our differences. “

Fake News

While some decry “Fake News,” Breaking Games offers the real deal with their interactive Fake News game. Players score points for the most hilariously believable headlines using different cards. With 225 cards, the zany, whacky, crazy, believable but unbelievable possibilities are endless!

Number of Players:

Age Group:

MSRP:

4 - 8

13+

$20.00

Game of Phones

Game of Phones is the game for people who can't put down their phones. You'll learn funny and unexpected things about other players with card prompts like: “Find the best selfie,” “Take an extreme close up picture,” “Best text from a family member,” and many more. Players have 60 seconds to respond with the most entertaining, appropriate or downright weird things they can find or do on their phones.

Number of Players:

Age Group:

MSRP:

3+

12+

$20.00

Sparkle*Kitty:

Sparkle*Kitty is an adorably fun, social, and magical spell card game for all ages, sizes and genders. Luckily, these are no ordinary princesses and you are no ordinary player. Sparkle*Kitty lets you take matters into your own hands to harness simple and sweet words into special spell combinations to set yourself free. The game’s core message is differences are what make us unique and interesting and powerful, as every princess is a different nationality, size and possesses unique strengths.

Number of Players:

Age Group:

MSRP:

3 - 8

9+

$20.00

“Our games provide fun for everyone. What better way to deliver these games than with the support of Walmart? It’s incredible … we’re giving the other big household board game companies some serious competition!” concluded Ms. Spiro.



For more information, visit:

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 270 million customers and members visit our more than 11,700 stores under 65 banners in 28 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2018 revenue of $500.3 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart .

About Breaking Games

Founded by Shari Spiro of Ad Magic – Breaking Games is a publishing company dedicated to getting the latest indie games to players’ tabletops. In its first two years, Breaking Games developed Mensa Select winners for 2015 and 2016, as well as IndieCade finalists, and multiple games in Target stores nationwide. Ms. Spiro was awarded Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 in New Jersey. Breaking Games uber-promotes their game designers because they are the rock stars of tabletop gaming. Designers work directly with the Breaking Games team on design, development, art, and promotion to bring their vision to life. Breaking Games is proud to produce some of today’s most innovative family, strategy and party games.

