Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Breaking: Judge Grants Restraining Order Against Louisville, KY Mayor in Dispute Over Drive-in Church Service on Easter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/11/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge Justin Walker granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) preventing Louisville, Kentucky Mayor Greg Fischer from blocking On Fire Church from holding drive-in services on Easter.  The TRO was filed yesterday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky by First Liberty Institute, WilmerHale, and Swansburg & Smith, PLLC, on behalf of On Fire Christian Church.

You can read the judge’s order is here.

“Judge Walker recognized that the mayor’s prohibition of drive-in church services on Easter violated the church’s religious freedom,” said Roger Byron, Senior Counsel at First Liberty.  “The church will conduct the Easter drive-in service tomorrow with grateful hearts and in full compliance with the CDC’s guidelines.” 

"Religion gives people hope, and no religious holiday in the Christian calendar embodies hope more than Easter. We are grateful that, in this challenging time for our country, Judge Walker upheld our ideals of religious liberty and a celebration of hope exercised in a responsible manner,” said Matthew Martens, partner at WilmerHale.

The court’s order stated: “The Mayor’s decision is stunning.  And it is, ‘beyond all reason,’ unconstitutional.”  The order prevents “Louisville from enforcing; attempting to enforce; threatening to enforce; or otherwise requiring compliance with any prohibition on drive-in church services at On Fire.  Unless the Court enters this Temporary Restraining Order, the members of On Fire will suffer irreparable harm. The government plans to substantially burden their religious practice on one of the most important holidays of the Christian calendar, Easter Sunday. But Louisville ought not to view the limits of this injunction as a green light to violate the religious liberty of non-parties.”

On Fire Christian Church in Louisville, Kentucky has been hosting drive-in church services in its parking lot for several weeks consistent with the CDC’s guidelines and again wants to host a drive-in church service this Sunday for Easter.  In addition to cars being parked six feet apart, all congregants will remain in their cars with windows no more than half open for the entirety of the service.  Multiple security personnel will be present to ensure proper spacing between cars and orderly compliance with all guidelines.   

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a prohibition on all Easter church service gatherings in the city, to include drive-in services where people remain in their cars.  At the same time, the Mayor permits drive-in restaurant pick-ups to continue unabated.  There are also retail shopping centers permitted to continue their operations with cars gathering in their parking lots and people walking in the parking lots and the aisles of those stores. 

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org
Direct: 972-941-4453

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:28pFUJIFILM : Toyama governor vows to help boost Avigan output amid virus pandemic
AQ
08:58pALPHABET : NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact - Sunday Times
RE
08:01pEHEALTH : EHTH Loss Notice, Rosen, A Top Firm, Reminds eHealth, Inc. Investors With Large Losses Of The June 8 Deadline In The Class Action Seeking Recovery Of Investor Losses; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K Should Contact Firm - EHTH
PR
07:21pAirlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
RE
07:01pZM LOSS NOTICE, Rosen Law Firm Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Zoom Video Communications, Inc.; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K Should Contact Firm – ZM
GL
06:05pHigh winds in Monday's forecast; DTE prepares for possible outages
GL
06:01pROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Continues Investigation of TAL Education Group; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K Should Contact Firm – TAL
GL
05:01pMESA LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, REMINDS MESA AIR GROUP, INC. INVESTORS WITH LARGE LOSSES OF THE JUNE 1 DEADLINE IN THE CLASS ACTION SEEKING RECOVERY OF INVESTOR LOSSES – MESA
GL
04:34pBREAKING : Judge Grants Restraining Order Against Louisville, KY Mayor in Dispute Over Drive-in Church Service on Easter
GL
03:31pRTIX LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, REMINDS RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTORS WITH LARGE LOSSES OF THE MAY 22 DEADLINE IN THE CLASS ACTION FIRST FILED BY FIRM SEEKING RECOVERY OF INVESTOR LOSSES – RTIX
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact - Sunday Times
2Airlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
3ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Continues Investigation of TAL Education Group; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K..
4DTE ENERGY COMPANY : High winds in Monday's forecast; DTE prepares for possible outages
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : Toyama governor vows to help boost Avigan output amid virus pandemi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group