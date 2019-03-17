Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Breaking News-Henrietta Lacks, LLC, & .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield, their Founder/CEO Just Updated their New Henrietta Lacks, LLC and Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund-GoFundMe Page

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 11:20pm EDT

BALTIMORE, March 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .com are asking everyone to “Just think about the medical contribution Henrietta Lacks has given through her cells to tens of millions of people around the world.”  Now, Henrietta Lacks, though deceased, needs the help and assistance of the world to tell the REAL story about her death from the grave. Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .com needs the funds for our legal defenses, court filings, documentary to “TELL ALL BOOK,” are in the planning stages. 

If you are interested in our cause and wish to give a donation of any amount, CLICK HERE http://gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund to proceed to the GoFundMe page link for the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund. Henrietta Lacks.com has issued official Press Release Update on the subject and launching of the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund GoFundMe page.  Henrietta Lacks LLC and .com ask that you share this link and campaign with family, friends and business associates.

Please CLICK HERE- https://www.henriettalacks.com/ 
on this link to go to the Henrietta Lacks.com new web site. This site is still under some construction and work is being added, daily.

CLICK HERE FOR ENTIRE STORY- https://medium.com/@supremegrandbishop/henrietta-lacks-llc-com-7ff3bdf07b95   

CONTACT:
Office of the Supreme GRAND Bishop
Dr. Keenan Cofield, DD/JD/Ph.D./Psy.D
Founder & CEO of Henrietta Lacks. LLC, .com & .app
Hela-Cells.com, and Dr. Oscar Phillips
Baltimore, MD
Email: hela@henriettaLacks.com or
Psychdoctor101@gmail.com
443-554-3715

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:09aSONY : Develops a Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Technology Using Sony's Proprietary Global Shutter Function with Back-Illuminated Pixel Structure to Deliver Both High Imaging Performance and Miniaturization
PU
12:06aCAMEO COBALT : to Acquire Additional Claims Adjacent to Its Big Mac Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle
AQ
12:05aNUVO Crowdsale Transitioned to Singularity Exchange
NE
12:05aGLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING : NUVO Crowdsale Transitioned to Singularity Exchange
EQ
12:04aOIL INDIA : Joint Venture Partners of Mozambique Rovuma Offshore Area 1, concludes over 9.5 MMTPA of LNG Sale and Purchase Agreements
PU
03/17MIRVAC : MGR Appendix 3Y - Peter Nash (pdf | 162 kB)
PU
03/17MIRVAC : MGR Appendix 3Y - Samantha Mostyn (pdf | 162 kB)
PU
03/17JAC ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE : 2019 03 18JAC's Mexican brand influence enters to a new level
PU
03/17JAC ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE : 2019 03 18JAC Russia held 2019 Annual Distributors Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. Transportation Department probes FAA approval of 737 MAX - WSJ
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Eldorado Resorts, Caesars explore merger - sources
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Brexit spurs biggest cut in UK business investment in 10..
4PACIFIC EDGE LTD : PACIFIC EDGE : Cxbladder Adoption Roll-out Advances in New Zealand
5FACEBOOK : Why Video of New Zealand Massacre Can't Be Stamped Out
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.