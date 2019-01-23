Breakout Capital Finance : expands Board of Directors, appoints Neil Gurvitch and Firoze Lafeer

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakout Capital Finance, a leading fintech innovator, announces the expansion of its Board of Directors by appointing Firoze Lafeer, company CTO, and Neil Gurvitch as an independent director. In making the appointments, Carl Fairbank, Breakout's Founder and CEO, said, "We continue to see rapid growth in our lending- and technology-focused endeavors. Adding more seasoned leadership continues our expansion and growth plans."

Neil Gurvitch is a co-founder and Senior Partner of the law firm of Selzer Gurvitch, Attorneys at Law, located in Bethesda, MD. Neil co-chairs the Firm's Corporate/Business Transactions practice group and chairs the Firm's Tax, Estate Planning and Estate/Trust Administration practice groups. He practices primarily in corporate, tax and succession/estate planning with an emphasis on family wealth preservation and the representation of a broad spectrum of businesses in their corporate and tax planning matters. He has extensive experience structuring and negotiating investment and business transactions including mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures.

From 2003-2010, Neil served on the Board of Directors of Congressional Bank, a community bank with branches in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, where he chaired the Bank's Asset & Liability Committee (ALCO). Since 2015, Neil has served on the Board of Directors of Klas Telecom and its affiliates, a government contractor with a primary emphasis on technology sales to the military.

An active participant in community organizations, Neil served as General Counsel of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and as a Trustee of the United Jewish Endowment Fund and the Jewish Federations of North America.

Said Gurvitch, "I'm excited to be joining the Board of Breakout Capital Finance. Carl has a compelling vision for growing this company at the intersection of lending and technology, and has demonstrated a commitment to building a seasoned, first-rate management team."

Firoze Lafeer currently serves as the firm's Chief Technology Officer. Since joining Breakout in 2017, he has focused on building the technology platforms and applications of advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain. Prior to joining Breakout, Firoze was the CTO of Capital One Labs and the Head of the Capital One Tech Fellows Program. Earlier in his career, he led technology for a number of leading-edge programs in the US Federal government, and a few successful startups going back to Outpost.com in the early days of e-commerce.

"Our company is at a critical growth stage," said Lafeer. "We are proving the value of how advanced technology can dramatically impact the results for lenders, and have continued our commitment to innovation in lending and beyond."

These appointments punctuate key 2018 milestones for Breakout. During 2018, the firm rapidly grew loan originations and continued to innovate its technology platforms, expanded its credit facility relationships, attracted new capital investors to the company, and doubled the size of its headquarters in McLean, VA.

About Breakout Capital Finance

Breakout Capital Finance is a leading financial technology company that uses best-in-class technology to provide a wide range of credit solutions to small businesses nationwide. Built on the three pillars of transparency, education and advocacy for small business, the company is one of the fastest-growing direct lenders in the space and leads a world-class technology innovation effort. Breakout Capital Finance is a Principal Member of the Innovative Lending Platform Association and is an original advocate for the SmartBox™ standard for transparency and cost disclosure.

