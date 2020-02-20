Log in
BreezoMeter : Wins Prestigious EU Horizon 2020 Grant to Advance Air Quality Research

02/20/2020 | 12:36pm EST

BreezoMeter, leading provider of air quality data, has won sought after funding & endorsement from the EU’s Horizon 2020 Research & Innovation programme. The research will focus on understanding air quality health impact & improving forecast methods.

Horizon 2020 is the biggest EU Research & Innovation programme, with nearly €80 billion of funding over 7 years. It’s the financial instrument of the ‘Innovation Union’, designed to secure Europe’s future global competitiveness. The grant is awarded to those demonstrating world-class science and industrial leadership.

The prestigious grant was awarded for AQ-Watch (Air Quality: Worldwide Analysis & Forecasting of Atmospheric Composition for Health). The project received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under EC grant agreement No 870301.

The project is led by the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, Hamburg, Germany - and coordinated by Prof. Dr. Guy Brasseur and Dr. Gabriela Adler, BreezoMeter Chief Scientist with a PhD in Atmospheric Chemistry & Climatology.

By providing air quality information at a resolution and granularity of up to 5 meters, BreezoMeter brings unique expertise. BreezoMeter will also partner with several leading institutions around the world in 10 different countries.

Ran Korber, CEO at BreezoMeter said, “We’re excited to win Horizon 2020. This endorsement from the European Commission proves the strong science behind what we do and helps in our quest to improve access to actionable air quality information & improve the health of billions worldwide.”

Professor Guy Brasseur, project coordinator, said, “We are very pleased to cooperate with BreezoMeter in AQ-Watch. As the world leader for accurate air quality data, BreezoMeter’s expertise will enable AQ-Watch to reach unprecedented levels of services to potential customers anywhere in the world.”

Horizon 2020 received over 120,000 eligible applications. BreezoMeter’s selection is a significant validation of their technology, enabling them to work with leading institutions to advance analysis and forecasting of air quality.

BreezoMeter:

BreezoMeter is the leading provider of street-level and real-time air quality information, including air pollution, pollen and active fires data. Their free Android and iOS apps help individuals protect themselves from harmful air exposure. Their APIs enable businesses to increase sales & product engagement. BreezoMeter is already integrated by leading brands across healthcare, smart home, automotive, and cosmetic industries.

AQ-Watch:

AQ-Watch (Air Quality: Worldwide Analysis & Forecasting of Atmospheric Composition for Health) is a project funded by the European Commission (Grant Agreement 870301) under the Horizon 2020 Programme. AQ-Watch solutions aim at improving air quality management and forecast, and thus contribute to a better public health and optimized services from the energy sector. A toolbox made of seven innovative products and services will be developed using state-of-the-art atmospheric models and European Copernicus datasets, and will be tested in three regions of the world: in Chile, in Colorado (USA) and in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area (China). The AQ-Watch consortium includes 12 top level institutes, applied science organizations and business-oriented partners from 10 countries.

Website: www.aq-watch.eu


© Business Wire 2020
