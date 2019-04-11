Bregal Partners : Announces Closing of its Second Fund with $650 million of Commitments

Bregal Partners today announced the closing of its second fund, Bregal
Partners II LP. The fund closed on $650 million of capital commitments
sourced from its current limited partners. The $650 million brings
Bregal Partners to a total of $1.25 billion in committed capital under
management.
“Our team is proud and appreciative of the support we’ve received from
our limited partners,” said Scott Perekslis, Co-Founder and Managing
Partner of Bregal Partners. “We sincerely value these relationships and
the confidence our investors have shown in our team and investment
strategy.”
Charles Yoon, Managing Partner at Bregal Partners, added, “We are
long-term partners to entrepreneurs, founders, and management teams,
working with them to build and scale their businesses. Fund II is off to
a great start having already invested in three founder-owned platforms
in the consumer, food and retail industries.”
About Bregal Partners
Bregal Partners is a leading middle-market private equity firm with
$1.25 billion in total committed capital. Founded in 2012, the firm
specializes in three core verticals: consumer and multi-unit, food and
beverage, and business services. The firm invests in primarily
founder-owned companies within its target industries that generate $5 to
$75 million or more of EBITDA. Bregal Partners is committed to promoting
corporate social responsibility in all aspects of its business. For more
information, please visit www.bregalpartners.com.
About Bregal Investments
Bregal Investments is a global private equity investment firm with
investment teams based in New York, London, Munich and Dallas, managing
commitments on behalf of several limited partners. Bregal Investments is
an operating company of COFRA, a privately held group of companies
headquartered in Europe which also include a global fashion retail
business (C&A) and real estate business (Redevco).
Bregal Investments’ investment teams specialize in private equity
buy-outs, special situations, credit, energy and private equity fund
investing. The firm focuses on transforming and growing businesses for
future success, with its funds focusing on longer-term value creation.
Bregal was founded in 2002 and has grown extensively since then, with
approximately $16 billion invested to date. For more information, please
visit www.bregal.com.
