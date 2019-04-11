Log in
Bregal Partners : Announces Closing of its Second Fund with $650 million of Commitments

04/11/2019 | 06:00am EDT

Bregal Partners today announced the closing of its second fund, Bregal Partners II LP. The fund closed on $650 million of capital commitments sourced from its current limited partners. The $650 million brings Bregal Partners to a total of $1.25 billion in committed capital under management.

“Our team is proud and appreciative of the support we’ve received from our limited partners,” said Scott Perekslis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Bregal Partners. “We sincerely value these relationships and the confidence our investors have shown in our team and investment strategy.”

Charles Yoon, Managing Partner at Bregal Partners, added, “We are long-term partners to entrepreneurs, founders, and management teams, working with them to build and scale their businesses. Fund II is off to a great start having already invested in three founder-owned platforms in the consumer, food and retail industries.”

About Bregal Partners

Bregal Partners is a leading middle-market private equity firm with $1.25 billion in total committed capital. Founded in 2012, the firm specializes in three core verticals: consumer and multi-unit, food and beverage, and business services. The firm invests in primarily founder-owned companies within its target industries that generate $5 to $75 million or more of EBITDA. Bregal Partners is committed to promoting corporate social responsibility in all aspects of its business. For more information, please visit www.bregalpartners.com.

About Bregal Investments

Bregal Investments is a global private equity investment firm with investment teams based in New York, London, Munich and Dallas, managing commitments on behalf of several limited partners. Bregal Investments is an operating company of COFRA, a privately held group of companies headquartered in Europe which also include a global fashion retail business (C&A) and real estate business (Redevco).

Bregal Investments’ investment teams specialize in private equity buy-outs, special situations, credit, energy and private equity fund investing. The firm focuses on transforming and growing businesses for future success, with its funds focusing on longer-term value creation. Bregal was founded in 2002 and has grown extensively since then, with approximately $16 billion invested to date. For more information, please visit www.bregal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
