Brendan Boyle : Boyle Statement Condemning Trump Administration's Decision to Rollback Regulation on Methane

08/29/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

WASHINGTON, DC - Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (PA-02) released the following statement in response to the Environmental Protection Agency's decision to rollback Obama-era regulations on methane emissions. The proposal would remove requirements in oil and gas operations to install controls to reduce the release of methane during processing and storing of methane.

'I'm outraged by the Trump Administration's decision to remove regulations on methane emissions, a known greenhouse gas linked to climate change,' said Congressman Boyle. 'Almost daily, the consequences of climate change are becoming clearer as we witness the rise of natural disasters and abnormal temperatures. It is critical that we do all we can to ensure future generations of Americans can enjoy the same, if not better, quality of life. Everyday Americans, advocates, politicians, and even several of the world's biggest fossil fuel companies have recognized the necessity of these standards. It is time for President Trump to wake up and recognize climate change is not a hoax and to make defending our environment a priority.'

Congressman Boyle has been a strong proponent of upholding the United States' obligations under the Paris Agreement. The House previously passed an amendment offered by the Congressman to H.R. 9, the Climate Action Now Act, which recognized climate change as a global challenge.
###

Disclaimer

Brendan Boyle published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 21:45:04 UTC
