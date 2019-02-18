Brené Brown To Lead At Women's Foodservice Forum's 2019 Annual Leadership Development Conference

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brené Brown will kick off the Women's Foodservice Forum's 2019 Annual Leadership Development Conference (ALDC) in Dallas with the opening general session keynote address, as well as lead a conversational session designed for audience interaction with the leadership luminary. The conference is March 10-13 in Dallas.

A research professor at the University of Houston, author of five #1 New York Times best-selling books and TED Talk viral speaker (with more than 35 million views), Brown's keynote, Dare To Lead, is slated for the conference opening session on the evening of March 10, in which she will share her latest research and actionable tools on how to cultivate braver, more daring leaders.

Based on twenty years of research, including the past seven studying leadership, Brown has identified that daring leadership is a collection of skills and practices that are teachable, observable, and measurable.

"WFF both leads and leverages research to advance women and drive gender equity, so it is fitting and exciting to welcome noted researcher, Brené Brown, as she demonstrates the power of sound data and action that drive big results," said Hattie Hill, WFF President & CEO.

A powerful prelude to conference kick off, Brown will also lead a signature pre-conference Human Resources and Diversity & Inclusion Session, the afternoon of March 10. Attendees get the opportunity to ask their most pressing questions during the session, Conversation with Brené Brown.

Three Decades of Advancing Women

The 2019 conference will mark WFF's 30th year helping women advance in the food industry. It is an immersive leadership development experience where nearly 3,000 women connect with and learn from industry influencers, experts and each other. Most notably, the conference provides a unique opportunity for companies, who are competitors, to collaborate to accelerate gender equity and make the food industry the employer of choice.

When women do better, we all do better.

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Food Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF provides the research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Food Industry to create work environments where women thrive and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

