Brennen Bliss Recognized as Young SEO Professional of the Year at 2019 US Search Awards

Each year, the US Search Awards hosts an event to recognize top performers in the SEO (Search Engine Optimization), PPC and content marketing sectors. This annual celebration garners hundreds of applications from skilled agencies all over the USA. Brennen Bliss, 20-year-old founder and lead SEO specialist at PixelCutLabs®, was honored to be selected as recipient of the “Young Search Professional of the Year” award, which is given to an individual who excels in the search industry. The Austin-based founder was honored to gain recognition at the event for his outstanding SEO services.

This year’s annual celebration was held on October 9 in Las Vegas, NV. A team of esteemed industry leaders and experts met up to review the applications and choose the winners. Bliss was one of ten nominees for the prestigious “young search professional of the year” award.

Bliss started PixelCutLabs® as a high school student in 2014 when he designed a website for his mother’s small business, and it quickly took off with app development and web design services. Bliss taught himself SEO and learned how to target competitive keywords to not only expand his own business, but to also help clients. In 2015, the business turned into a specialized SEO agency and works with businesses (particularly in the eCommerce space) that bring in $3M-$10M in annual revenue.

Bliss’ primary role at PixelCutLabs® is to guide high-level SEO strategy for 15-20 active campaigns at any given time. He makes sure managed SEO services are implemented correctly and trains employees to understand link-building, among other important SEO tasks. Bliss also contributes to the SEO industry on a regular basis by conducting webinars and training sessions to share insight on a variety of SEO-related topics.

According to Bliss, “I am honored to have been recognized among so many other great industry leaders. I have expanded PixelCutLabs® with a goal of helping businesses thrive through SEO services, and it has been quite an adventure to watch my company grow over the years. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this ever-changing industry!”

For more information, visit https://pixelcutlabs.com/

