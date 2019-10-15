Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brennen Bliss Recognized as Young SEO Professional of the Year at 2019 US Search Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 09:16am EDT

Each year, the US Search Awards hosts an event to recognize top performers in the SEO (Search Engine Optimization), PPC and content marketing sectors. This annual celebration garners hundreds of applications from skilled agencies all over the USA. Brennen Bliss, 20-year-old founder and lead SEO specialist at PixelCutLabs®, was honored to be selected as recipient of the “Young Search Professional of the Year” award, which is given to an individual who excels in the search industry. The Austin-based founder was honored to gain recognition at the event for his outstanding SEO services.

This year’s annual celebration was held on October 9 in Las Vegas, NV. A team of esteemed industry leaders and experts met up to review the applications and choose the winners. Bliss was one of ten nominees for the prestigious “young search professional of the year” award.

Bliss started PixelCutLabs® as a high school student in 2014 when he designed a website for his mother’s small business, and it quickly took off with app development and web design services. Bliss taught himself SEO and learned how to target competitive keywords to not only expand his own business, but to also help clients. In 2015, the business turned into a specialized SEO agency and works with businesses (particularly in the eCommerce space) that bring in $3M-$10M in annual revenue.

Bliss’ primary role at PixelCutLabs® is to guide high-level SEO strategy for 15-20 active campaigns at any given time. He makes sure managed SEO services are implemented correctly and trains employees to understand link-building, among other important SEO tasks. Bliss also contributes to the SEO industry on a regular basis by conducting webinars and training sessions to share insight on a variety of SEO-related topics.

According to Bliss, “I am honored to have been recognized among so many other great industry leaders. I have expanded PixelCutLabs® with a goal of helping businesses thrive through SEO services, and it has been quite an adventure to watch my company grow over the years. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this ever-changing industry!”

For more information, visit https://pixelcutlabs.com/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aISLAND TEXTILEXD : Board of directors meeting of Island Textile Mills Limited
AQ
09:33aCIENA : Internet2 Selects Ciena's 800G Technology to Fuel R&E Efforts
BU
09:32aAPPIAN : Toggle SummaryAppian Delivers Robotic Workforce Manager Solution for UiPath to Orchestrate its Digital Workforce
PU
09:32aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 -
PU
09:32aFI EUROPE 2019 : GEA to showcase its technology strengths in food processing and safety
PU
09:32aGEA : explores possible sale of compressor supplier GEA Bock
PU
09:32aCAVERION OYJ : is experiencing IT problems causing e.g. delays in emails
PU
09:32aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Holds Press Conference on ARABAL 2019
PU
09:32aJPMORGAN CHASE : Donates Former Bank Branch and Commits $500,000 to Expand Economic Growth in Indianapolis' Great Places 2020 Neighborhoods
PU
09:32aKOHINOOR ENERGY : Board of directors meeting of Kohinoor Energy Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : rejects FT report as shares drop
2EXCLUSIVE: No choice but to invest in oil, Shell CEO says
3London retains global finance throne amid Brexit chaos
4EUROSTOXX : European shares hit two-week high on Brexit deal hopes
5OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION : OCEANAGOLD : Revises 2019 Guidance and Releases Preliminary Third Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group