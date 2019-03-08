Log in
Brent Borland Investor Represented by Goldman Scarlato & Penny Securities Lawyers Files Arbitration Claims to Seek Compensation for Losses

03/08/2019 | 09:52am EST

PHILADELPHIA, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goldman Scarlato & Penny investor rights lawyers have filed claims on behalf of an investor in Brent Borland's allegedly fraudulent investment scheme, and are preparing additional claims on behalf of Borland investors.

Brent Borland, a New York-based investment manager, recently pled guilty to orchestrating a fraudulent investment scheme and inducing investors, through fraudulent misrepresentations and omissions, to invest over $21 million into the supposed construction of a Belize airport.

Attorney Alan Rosca and his colleagues have filed claims on behalf of a Borland investor, seeking compensation for his losses from a stockbrokerage firm that employed the stockbroker who recommended the Borland deal to said investor.

Additionally, attorney Rosca's investigation has identified several licensed investment advisers who recruited investors to invest in Borland's scheme in exchange for considerable sales compensation.

Borland was charged with defrauding investors out of $21,900,000 for the construction of a Belize airport. He pled guilty to securities fraud and is awaiting sentencing.

The Goldman Scarlato & Penny lawyers are preparing claims for compensation on behalf of additional Borland investors. Investors in Borland's scheme who were recruited by a licensed investment advisers may have claims against the stockbrokerage firms that employed and had a duty to supervise those advisers.

"We will continue to hold liable the broker-dealer firms that employed investment professionals who improperly recruited unsuspecting investors to invest in Borland's scheme," said investor rights attorney Alan Rosca.

What Borland Investors Should Do

If you are a Brent Borland investor who was recruited to invest in Borland's Belize project by a licensed investment adviser, you should call the Goldman Scarlato & Penny attorneys Alan Rosca, Paul Scarlato, or Doug Bench, for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your legal options.

The Goldman Scarlato & Penny law firm represents investors who lose money as a result of investment-related fraud or misconduct. The firm takes most cases of this type on a contingency fee basis and advances the case costs. There are no fees or costs if no recovery.

Borland investors may contact attorney Alan Rosca for a free no-obligation evaluation of their recovery options, at 888-998-0530, via email at rosca@lawgsp.com.  

For more information about the Goldman Scarlato & Penny firm and attorneys visit https://investorlawyers.org/ . Attorney advertising. © Goldman Scarlato & Penny PC 2019.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brent-borland-investor-represented-by-goldman-scarlato--penny-securities-lawyers-files-arbitration-claims-to-seek-compensation-for-losses-300809226.html

SOURCE Goldman Scarlato & Penny, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
