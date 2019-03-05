Brent Bushnell and Nancy Bennett of Two Bit Circus to Speak at GDC 2019

What does it take to create the world’s first Micro-Amusement Park™?

Two Bit Circus, an experiential entertainment company focused on social play, announced today that CEO Brent Bushnell and CCO Nancy Bennett will be talking at GDC on March 19th in a 60-minute session entitled, “Virtual Reality and the Creation of the Micro-Amusement Park.”

What: Two Bit Circus navigated its way through uncharted territory on its mission to open the world's first Micro-Amusement Park. Six months later, Brent Bushnell and Nancy Bennett recount the challenges and lessons learned along the way. From pyrotechnics and unicycles to life-sized games of table tennis, learn what it took to assemble a 38,000 square foot, public living laboratory of tech and gaming. When: Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Where: Game Developers Conference Moscone Center Room 202, South Hall Why: Two Bit Circus is creating a community to support developers through their entire journey. Come learn about the bold new collaboration model for both big and small developers, being presented for the first time. Get inspired by successes and learn from the setbacks as the pair presents their journey crafting an all-new playspace in a world that was craving something different.

About Two Bit Circus

Based in Los Angeles, Two Bit Circus is a community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. The company is opening the world’s first chain of micro-amusement parks. These one-acre sized entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class immersive entertainment from all over the world, and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at highest resolution.

Architected for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005382/en/