Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brent Bushnell and Nancy Bennett of Two Bit Circus to Speak at GDC 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 09:09am EST

What does it take to create the world’s first Micro-Amusement Park™?

Two Bit Circus, an experiential entertainment company focused on social play, announced today that CEO Brent Bushnell and CCO Nancy Bennett will be talking at GDC on March 19th in a 60-minute session entitled, “Virtual Reality and the Creation of the Micro-Amusement Park.”

What:       Two Bit Circus navigated its way through uncharted territory on its mission to open the world's first Micro-Amusement Park. Six months later, Brent Bushnell and Nancy Bennett recount the challenges and lessons learned along the way. From pyrotechnics and unicycles to life-sized games of table tennis, learn what it took to assemble a 38,000 square foot, public living laboratory of tech and gaming.
 
When: Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
 
Where: Game Developers Conference

Moscone Center

Room 202, South Hall

 
Why: Two Bit Circus is creating a community to support developers through their entire journey. Come learn about the bold new collaboration model for both big and small developers, being presented for the first time. Get inspired by successes and learn from the setbacks as the pair presents their journey crafting an all-new playspace in a world that was craving something different.

About Two Bit Circus
Based in Los Angeles, Two Bit Circus is a community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. The company is opening the world’s first chain of micro-amusement parks. These one-acre sized entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class immersive entertainment from all over the world, and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at highest resolution.

Architected for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aK+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG
EQ
09:30aRSA : ® Extends Evolved SIEM Capabilities to Reduce Digital Risk with Expanded Analytics and Enables Threat Aware Authentication
BU
09:30aFlywire's Global Payment and Receivables Business Accelerates into 2019
GL
09:29aHOPE BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:28aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:28aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of SYNTHETIC AND RAYON Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:28aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INV. BANKS / INV. COS / SECURITIES COS. Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:28aUNITY FOODS LTDXD : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of VANASPATI AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:28aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of PAPER AND BOARD Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:28aPAKISTAN PETROLEUM : IGI Securities Limited - Investor Kit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2ABN AMRO GROUP : ABN AMRO : Dutch banks ABN Amro, ING fall after money laundering report
3SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
4VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
5ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : Q3 Results

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.