Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Brent Grablachoff Appoints 3 New Coaches to Kicking World Staff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 07:05am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Kicking World expanded its reach today by deploying three new coaches who will service the football enthused states of New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Owner Brent Grablachoff made the announcement. (VIDEO)

Coach Brent Grablachoff

AUSTIN, Texas, Sep 05, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Kicking World expanded its reach today by deploying three new coaches who will service the football enthused states of New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Owner Brent Grablachoff made the announcement.

"These three young men have done phenomenal jobs assisting as student coaches at our camps over the last few seasons. After having come through our program as campers, and more recently as student coaches, we realized it was the right time to enlist them as regional kicking coaches to help grow our national presence even further," said Brent Grablachoff, owner of Kicking World.

Pat Davis
The Lacey Township (Lacey, NJ) native Pat Davis has been a student of Kicking World since the 8th grade. The new kicking coach studied under Coach Brent Grablachoff throughout HS and College and is wrapping up his final season at Pace University. Pat will handle Kicking World's very popular NJ/NYC corridor.

Patrick Sandler
The Roncalli HS (Indianapolis, IN) standout kicked 2 game-winning field goals in the Indiana HS state playoffs. Patrick Sandler attends the University of Dayton in Ohio and serves as a student coach at Kicking World camps across the Midwest. Patrick will now offer kicking lessons in Indianapolis.

David Carney
The Johnstown (PA) native has studied under Kicking World lead snapping coach Steve Terlesky. David Carney had a standout long-snapping career at Division II programs - Bloomsburg University / California University of Pennsylvania. The new long snapping coach will handle Kicking World's Pittsburgh and Central PA regions.

About Kicking World
Kicking World (www.kickingworld.com/) is the leading football kicking, punting & snapping instruction provider in the world. The Company, based in Austin, Texas holds over 50 national kicking camps in 34 major cities in 20 states training over 1,500 students a season. Coach Brent Grablachoff and his staff also provide year-round private instruction. Kicking World's clients include hundreds of students from all levels including Professional, Collegiate, High School and Youth from various geographic locations across the world.

Visit https://www.kickingworld.com/ for more information.

Media Relations
Brent Grablachoff
Owner & Coach
Kicking World
512-817-1333
https://www.kickingworld.com/press-kit

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0904s2p-grablachoff-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: Coach Brent Grablachoff.

VIDEO - Kicking World Camps (YouTube); https://youtu.be/kbP14DrN1pg

News Source: Kicking World

Related link: https://www.kickingworld.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/brent-grablachoff-appoints-3-new-coaches-to-kicking-world-staff/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27aRECONCILIATION IN REAL LIFE : How businesses and Indigenous peoples work together in Fredericton
PU
07:21aEquity Trust Adds Stellar, Zcash To Its Digital Asset Platform for IRA Investors
BU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15aDallas Teen Publishes Award Winning Children’s Book Promoting Disability Representation
SE
07:11aSaudi ARAMCO signs MoU with China’s Zhejiang free trade zone
RE
07:10aMid America’s Jemma Pachiano Honored as HW Insider
SE
07:08aLYONDELLBASELL IN MOU WITH CHINA'S BORA FOR $12 BILLION CHEMICAL INVESTMENTS : Xinhua
RE
07:07aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : CBB Sukuk Al-Ijara Oversubscribed (September 5th, 2019)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
2CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
3MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp
4SAFRAN : SAFRAN : reports very strong performance for first-half 2019 - FY 2019 outlook substantially upgraded
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group