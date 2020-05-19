Brentford Football Club : 'Inside the Mind' of EFL players and managers

Log in
05/19/2020 | 06:08am EDT

Brentford FC Head Coach Thomas Frank, Huddersfield Town's Danny Cowley and Oxford United's Karl Robinson join an array of players and managers from across the EFL in a special series of films released to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. The 'Inside the Mind of' campaign, launched in partnership with the EFL's charity partner, Mind, will see ten representatives from across the League discussing mental health experiences, time in lockdown and advice for fans. Hosted by EFL Ambassador, Sky Sports presenter and former Charlton Athletic player, Scott Minto, and broadcaster, speaker and mental health advocate, Charlie Webster, the interviews hope to provide fans with a look 'Inside the Mind of…' representatives from across the EFL.

As part of the League's charity partnership with Mind, the players and managers involved will also today be unveiled as 'On Your Side Champions' and will support various projects and campaigns throughout the season. The films released this week are the first opportunity for some of the Champions to directly support the vital work taking place at Clubs across the EFL to raise awareness of the partnership, improve the approach to mental health in football and raise important funds for Mind.

The EFL and Mind 'On Your Side' Champions are as follows:
Danny Cowley - Huddersfield Town
Thomas Frank - Brentford
Sam Hutchinson - Sheffield Wednesday
Matt Blair - Doncaster Rovers
Will Nightingale - AFC Wimbledon
Karl Robinson - Oxford United
Keith Curle - Northampton Town
Michael Doughty - Swindon Town
Ryan Lowe - Plymouth Argyle
Stuart Sinclair - Walsall

The films are being hosted on the EFL's YouTube and other digital channels. The interviews conducted by Charlie Webster will also be available to listen to as part of the My Sporting Mind podcast.

Brentford Football Club Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 10:07:03 UTC
