Brentview Dividend Growth Added to Envestnet PMC Platform

07/01/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Legacy dividend growth manager brings an experienced team and strategy from Santa Barbara Asset Management

Brentview Investment Management, a boutique money manager with a singular focus on dividend growth investing, today has announced its strategy was added to Envestnet’s PMC-Quantitative Approved List – a designation reserved for strategies that score among the top 30% of their peer group, among other qualifications. The placement marks a milestone for the one-year-old firm, which was founded by leadership previously from Santa Barbara Asset Management.

Led by CIO James Boothe, President John Gomez and Head of Research Hai Vu, Brentview brings decades of investing experience and a successful track record. The team prides itself on its elevated view, achieved through fundamental research that helps provide greater perspective and insight into each company it analyzes.

Brentview’s dividend growth strategy has outperformed its benchmark, the S&P 500, over a 10-year period and continues to shine through the ongoing market volatility. Since its 2006 inception, the strategy has earned 10.7% annualized returns and outperformed the market by 170 basis points.

“Our proven strategy is based on picking quality companies that through their dividend demonstrate a healthy balance sheet and a commitment to growth,” said Boothe, who developed the strategy and served in the same role at Santa Barbara for 17 years. “Brentview’s portfolio is differentiated due to its wide range of dividend payers – not just the high yielders – which provide us more diverse exposure and an ability to weather all markets.”

The Brentview Dividend Growth Strategy is available in both a unified managed account as well as separate managed account formats on Envestnet’s platform available to RIAs, broker dealers, wealth managers and other investment professionals.

“In today’s investing environment there is a scarcity of yield and compounded by the fact that people are living longer, there’s a real need for equities that provide a level of yield and have a capital appreciation potential as well. Ultimately, dividend growers fit into that niche to help buffer volatility and have an income component as part of their overall objective,” said Gomez, who is also the firm’s founder. “We’re excited to have our strategy on the PMC Approved List to showcase our proven track record to investment professionals nationwide.”

To learn more about Envestnet’s PMC Approval process, please click here.

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only and is not an endorsement of any product, security, sector, or index. The news should not be seen as a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any products or securities.

About Brentview Investment Management

Brentview Investment Management is an employee-owned boutique money manager with a singular focus on dividend growth investing. The firm was founded on the timeless principle that utilizes fundamental research to determine stock selection. The leadership team at Brentview is aligned with its clients and demonstrates that commitment by investing their personal assets in the dividend growth portfolio as well. For more information go to www.brentviewim.com.


© Business Wire 2020
