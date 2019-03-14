Brett Beveridge Honored at Wharton Club of South Florida's Annual Corporate Growth Event

Brett Beveridge, CEO and founder of The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), was honored at The Wharton Club of South Florida’s annual Corporate Growth Event 2019 at the Miami office of Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday, March 6th. Beveridge was recognized alongside Mark Perlberg, President and CEO of Oasis Outsourcing, which was recently acquired by Paychex for $1.2 billion. Beveridge was also recently recognized on South Florida Business Journal’s 2019 Power Leaders List.

The two South Florida CEOs shared their companies’ stories while speaking at the annual event which celebrates business growth for the region. This year’s event celebrated South Florida’s win in the sector of “companies that increase profits by outsourcing and optimization.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my fellow business leaders and to celebrate not only T-ROC’s continued growth but the continued evolution and advancements we’re seeing throughout business in South Florida,” states Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC. “Being recognized alongside an industry leader like Mark Perlberg, is a testament to the strength of comradery being essential to the growth of every industry. We look forward to an even brighter future as our products and services take the retail industry into its next phases.”

The Revenue Optimization Companies enable clients to fulfill all of their sales performance needs, bringing together the power of people and technology. Brett is Ernst & Young’s 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year - Florida and holds a 2018 Gold Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year - Retail category. T-ROC and its brands have been listed on the Inc. 500|5000 lists and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list multiple years in a row.

T-ROC’s solutions cover in and out-of-store sales performance management, real-time field reporting and business intelligence, full-service customer experience analysis, managed IT services and much more. T-ROC’s services can be used independently but are most effective when used together.

ABOUT THE REVENUE OPTIMIZATION COMPANIES

The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC) is home to four sales solutions companies that enable clients to fulfill all of their sales performance needs. The Retail Outsource (TRO): an in and out of store sales performance management company; Mobile Insight (MI): real-time field reporting and business intelligence; The Consumer Insight (TCI): full-service customer experience analysis; and SYMBITS: managed IT services. Working in synergy, these four companies form a complete ecosystem for running, managing, and maximizing the productivity of institutional efforts. To learn more about T-ROC and its subsidiaries, visit www.trocglobal.com.

