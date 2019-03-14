Brett Beveridge Honored at Wharton Club of South Florida's Annual Corporate Growth Event

Brett Beveridge, CEO and founder of The Revenue Optimization
Companies (T-ROC), was honored at The Wharton Club of South
Florida’s annual Corporate Growth Event 2019 at the Miami office of Greenberg
Traurig on Wednesday, March 6th. Beveridge was recognized
alongside Mark Perlberg, President and CEO of Oasis Outsourcing,
which was recently acquired by Paychex for $1.2 billion.
Beveridge was also recently recognized on South Florida Business
Journal’s 2019 Power Leaders List.
The two South Florida CEOs shared their companies’ stories while
speaking at the annual event which celebrates business growth for the
region. This year’s event celebrated South Florida’s win in the sector
of “companies that increase profits by outsourcing and optimization.”
“It’s an honor to be recognized by my fellow business leaders and to
celebrate not only T-ROC’s continued growth but the continued evolution
and advancements we’re seeing throughout business in South Florida,”
states Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC. “Being
recognized alongside an industry leader like Mark Perlberg, is a
testament to the strength of comradery being essential to the growth of
every industry. We look forward to an even brighter future as our
products and services take the retail industry into its next phases.”
The Revenue Optimization Companies enable clients to fulfill all
of their sales performance needs, bringing together the power of
people and technology. Brett is Ernst & Young’s 2017 Entrepreneur of the
Year - Florida and holds a 2018 Gold Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of
the Year - Retail category. T-ROC and its brands have been listed on the Inc. 500|5000
lists and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list multiple years in a row.
T-ROC’s solutions cover in and out-of-store sales performance
management, real-time field reporting and business intelligence,
full-service customer experience analysis, managed IT services and much
more. T-ROC’s services can be used independently but are most effective
when used together.
To learn more about The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), visit www.trocglobal.com.
Follow T-ROC on Twitter,
Facebook,
Instagram
and LinkedIn.
ABOUT THE REVENUE OPTIMIZATION COMPANIES
The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC) is home to four sales
solutions companies that enable clients to fulfill all of their sales
performance needs. The Retail Outsource (TRO): an in and out of store
sales performance management company; Mobile Insight (MI): real-time
field reporting and business intelligence; The Consumer Insight (TCI):
full-service customer experience analysis; and SYMBITS: managed IT
services. Working in synergy, these four companies form a complete
ecosystem for running, managing, and maximizing the productivity of
institutional efforts. To learn more about T-ROC and its subsidiaries,
visit www.trocglobal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005488/en/