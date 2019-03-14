Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brett Beveridge Honored at Wharton Club of South Florida's Annual Corporate Growth Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 09:48am EDT

Brett Beveridge, CEO and founder of The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), was honored at The Wharton Club of South Florida’s annual Corporate Growth Event 2019 at the Miami office of Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday, March 6th. Beveridge was recognized alongside Mark Perlberg, President and CEO of Oasis Outsourcing, which was recently acquired by Paychex for $1.2 billion. Beveridge was also recently recognized on South Florida Business Journal’s 2019 Power Leaders List.

The two South Florida CEOs shared their companies’ stories while speaking at the annual event which celebrates business growth for the region. This year’s event celebrated South Florida’s win in the sector of “companies that increase profits by outsourcing and optimization.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my fellow business leaders and to celebrate not only T-ROC’s continued growth but the continued evolution and advancements we’re seeing throughout business in South Florida,” states Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC. “Being recognized alongside an industry leader like Mark Perlberg, is a testament to the strength of comradery being essential to the growth of every industry. We look forward to an even brighter future as our products and services take the retail industry into its next phases.”

The Revenue Optimization Companies enable clients to fulfill all of their sales performance needs, bringing together the power of people and technology. Brett is Ernst & Young’s 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year - Florida and holds a 2018 Gold Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year - Retail category. T-ROC and its brands have been listed on the Inc. 500|5000 lists and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list multiple years in a row.

T-ROC’s solutions cover in and out-of-store sales performance management, real-time field reporting and business intelligence, full-service customer experience analysis, managed IT services and much more. T-ROC’s services can be used independently but are most effective when used together.

To learn more about The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), visit www.trocglobal.com. Follow T-ROC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE REVENUE OPTIMIZATION COMPANIES

The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC) is home to four sales solutions companies that enable clients to fulfill all of their sales performance needs. The Retail Outsource (TRO): an in and out of store sales performance management company; Mobile Insight (MI): real-time field reporting and business intelligence; The Consumer Insight (TCI): full-service customer experience analysis; and SYMBITS: managed IT services. Working in synergy, these four companies form a complete ecosystem for running, managing, and maximizing the productivity of institutional efforts. To learn more about T-ROC and its subsidiaries, visit www.trocglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:07aGlobal Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2019-2023 | Innovations in SUPs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:06aDUNKIN BRANDS : Ice Cream and Espresso Fans "Gotta Affogato" to Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin' for Their New Combination Menu Treat
PR
10:06aSEALED AIR : Awarded CDP Leadership Status for Fifth Consecutive Year
BU
10:05aADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:05aMUTARES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:05aGlobal Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market 2019-2023 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio
BU
10:04aEMCLAIRE FINANCIAL : Carey Joins Farmers as Vice President, Regional Manager...
PU
10:04aARKEMA : winner of the JEC Innovation Award 2019, "Construction" category
PU
10:04aSEMPRA ENERGY : Climate Resolve Names SoCalGas' George Minter Renewable Natural Gas Champion at Annual Celebration of Innovation in the Fight Against Climate Change
PU
10:04aSAVO SOLAR : Proposals of the Board of Directors to Savosolar Plc's Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
2DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
3Oil reaches 4-month highs on supply, renewed OPEC call for cuts
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says internal probe exonerates Asia-Pacific accounting manager
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : MIKE RAMPS UP WAR ON DEBENHAMS

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.