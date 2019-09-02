Brexit Battle Lines Harden as Lawmakers Prepare for Parliamentary Showdown

By Max Colchester and Jason Douglas

LONDON -- British lawmakers return from their summer break on Tuesday and embark on a period of febrile political wrangling on which hangs how -- or indeed whether -- the U.K. will leave the European Union.

The U.K. faces a period of political uncertainty unprecedented in recent decades, with the odds rising that a general election will have to be called as the only way to break the deadlock in Parliament over Brexit.

Three years after the U.K. voted to leave the EU, the country and its main parties remain bitterly split on how to deliver on the referendum vote, creating a stalemate that has heightened business uncertainty, damaged investment and driven an outflow of financial assets.

Battle lines are being drawn up, pitting lawmakers, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who argue that the U.K. must quit the bloc on Oct. 31 -- without a divorce deal if necessary -- against an opposing group that wants to block a no-deal exit because of the economic damage it is expected to cause.

On Monday, cabinet ministers were due to hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss whether to hold a general election, as lawmakers opposing a no-deal exit were plotting ways to force Mr. Johnson's hand. Their favored approach is to pass a law that would require Mr. Johnson to ask the EU for an extension of the Brexit negotiations beyond the Oct. 31 deadline, unless he secures a new deal with the EU meanwhile, opposition party officials say.

Given his Conservative Party has a majority of just one vote in the House of Commons, Mr. Johnson is vulnerable to any revolt in his own party.

"We are working with other parties to do everything necessary to pull our country back from the brink," opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Monday, adding that a no-deal Brexit would cause economic disruption.

Mr. Johnson is pushing back, arguing that a majority of Britons voted to leave the EU in 2016 and their vote should be respected.

Last week, he announced Parliament would be suspended for several weeks from mid-September, reducing the amount of time for lawmakers to pass laws that could frustrate or further delay Brexit.

Over the weekend, the government briefed that any Conservative lawmaker who votes to block a no-deal exit could be barred from standing for re-election on the party's ticket. As many as 20 could be preparing to rebel, political observers say.

On Monday, one official said that the government would treat any revolt on Tuesday as an "expression of confidence" in the government's negotiating position, opening the possibility that the prime minister could call an election if legislation aimed at delaying Brexit is passed. To call an election, Mr. Johnson must get two thirds of lawmakers to vote in favor of a national poll.

"I would say there is a 95% chance that if Parliament does not act this week we will leave without a deal," said Conservative lawmaker David Gauke, a former justice minister who is against a no-deal Brexit.

Since becoming prime minister in July, Mr. Johnson has led a two-pronged approach to try to resolve Brexit. On one hand, he is trying to renegotiate a divorce deal his predecessor agreed with the EU last year. On the other he is preparing the country to suddenly break with the EU at the end of October if improved divorce terms aren't offered.

One possible, high-risk approach to strengthen his hand is to call for a general election himself, a step that would require the backing of two-thirds of the House of Commons.

Key to any renegotiation is finding a guarantee to ensure frictionless trade continues between Northern Ireland, which is in the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland, which is in the EU, after Brexit.

The current divorce deal could see the U.K. locked into a customs union with the trade bloc indefinitely to ensure no hard border on the island of Ireland, a move which stops the U.K. signing its own trade deals. Mr. Johnson met several EU leaders during August and urged that this "backstop" be replaced.

So far, no compromise has been found. European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Monday that talks with the U.K. are ongoing, but that the outcome "will depend on when we will receive concrete proposals" from the U.K. Over the weekend, Michel Barnier, who is leading the negotiations on the EU side, wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper that he was "not optimistic about avoiding a no-deal scenario."

EU officials worry Mr. Johnson doesn't have the votes in Parliament to ratify a revised deal. So only when the dust settles on the current parliamentary fight would negotiations begin in earnest.

With the likelihood of no-deal rising, both sides are preparing to mitigate the disruption caused by the sudden implementation of trade barriers between the U.K. and the EU. The British government recently launched a large-scale advertising campaign with the slogan "Get Ready for Brexit," and an online questionnaire to help Britons prepare themselves.

With a general election looking increasingly likely, Mr. Johnson has toured the U.K., promising fresh funds for the police and schools. He is regularly pictured in British hospitals talking up his attachment to the popular nationalized health service. So far, Mr. Johnson's approach has translated into a bounce in the polls.

The Conservatives lead the opposition Labour Party by eight points, according to a poll of polls by Britain Elects. But for his party to get an outright majority, much depends on Mr. Johnson's ability to woo Conservative voters who have switched support to the Brexit Party, an upstart euroskeptic group who want a no-deal Brexit.

With a parliamentary battle looming, one advantage Mr. Johnson has is that opposition lawmakers are divided. Some want a more mild form of Brexit that would keep the U.K. closely integrated with the EU. Others want to cancel Brexit altogether.

Furthermore, the methods to thwart Mr. Johnson are convoluted. Passing a law to force a Brexit extension requires time. Lawmakers must force the government to give them space in the parliamentary calendar to debate the proposed law and pass it through in record speed, a maneuver that may come as early as Tuesday.

Mr. Johnson's move to suspend Parliament between mid-September and mid-October makes that approach harder. Mr. Johnson could also play tough and recommend to Queen Elizabeth II that she doesn't sign off on the law if it is voted. It is unclear what the queen would then do.

If passing a law fails, lawmakers can call a vote of no-confidence in Mr. Johnson. But that is also a risky game. Even if lawmakers vote against Mr. Johnson, there is no guarantee that a general election will be held before Oct. 31 and Brexit could happen by default.

The only way to guarantee a general election is held in time is for anti-Brexit lawmakers to succeed in a no-confidence vote and then rally round a temporary prime minister who promises to call an election soon. It is unclear whether they would be able to overcome their differences to agree on who that person should be.

The British economy has largely held up since the 2016 Brexit referendum, but there are signs the uncertainty is taking a toll. The U.K. shrank at an annualized rate of 0.8% in the second quarter, the worst performance among comparable large economies. The pound meanwhile is close to two-year lows against the dollar and fell 0.8% to $1.20 on Monday.

Surveys suggest the economy remained weak over the summer, with a closely watched index of manufacturing activity released Monday recording its weakest reading in almost seven years.

